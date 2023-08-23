With wildfires blazing across Canada, have you been forced to leave home? Share your story
As thousands evacuate their homes due to wildfires burning across the Northwest Territories and British Columbia, the latest forecasts show conditions in a number of communities are expected to get worse.
Rising temperatures and elevated wind speeds have made it especially difficult for fire crews to battle blazes in parts of the Northwest Territories, including Fort Smith and Hay River. The hot, dry weather and low humidity will likely result in “extreme fire behaviour” over the next few days, according to territorial officials.
In the Northwest Territories, more than 25,000 people have evacuated their homes, while more than 27,000 people have been displaced due to wildfires in British Columbia. Although evacuation orders in B.C.’s Okanagan Valley were recently downgraded to alerts, wildfires continue to burn across the region, and the province remains in a state of emergency.
Beyond Northern and Western Canada, mapping data from NASA shows wildfires are burning in parts of Ontario and Quebec as well. As of Tuesday, more than 1,000 wildfires remain active across Canada, according to the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre. Data compiled by the organization also shows wildfires have burned more than 15 million hectares of land so far this year.
As Canadians face what is considered the country’s worst wildfire season on record, CTVNews.ca wants to hear from those directly impacted by these fires.
Have you been forced to evacuate your home as a result of the wildfires burning across British Columbia, the Northwest Territories or other parts of Canada? How much damage has been done to your home or community? Do you have pictures or videos from the ground that you can share? What are your plans for the future?
Send us your files by emailing dotcom@bellmedia.ca. Please include your name, location and phone number in case we want to follow up. Your comments may be used in a CTVNews.ca story.
