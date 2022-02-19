Protesters and police resumed their standoff near Parliament Hill following a tense day that saw dozens of arrests as part of a ramped up crackdown on the Freedom Convoy demonstrations.

A fourth straight weekend of protests began Saturday morning, granted on a much smaller scale than other demonstrations seen in past weeks.

Authorities appeared to take a more aggressive stance against protesters Saturday morning.

Police have used pepper spray and surrounded the National War Memorial after protesters set up there.

Smoke has been seen at various points during the standoff. Police have accused protesters of launching gas and say one protester has been arrested as a result.

Police also were seen smashing a truck window as they pushed forward.

Senior police sources say they expect to "break the back" of the Ottawa protests today, CTV News reports.

"We told you to leave. We gave you time to leave. We were slow and methodical, yet you were assaultive and aggressive with officers and the horses," the Ottawa Police Service said in a stern message Saturday morning to protesters.

"Based on your behaviour, we are responding by including helmets and batons for our safety."

Police say they made more than 100 arrests on Friday and towed at least 21 vehicles out of the area around Parliament Hill, which has served as the main site for demonstrators.

The streets have cleared of many vehicles, with some trucks seen leaving on their own accord on Friday.

At least 60 vehicles were seen Saturday morning along the length of Wellington Street, where Parliament is located.

Protestors gather near a police line in downtown Ottawa on Feb. 19, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

Among those arrested are four key organizers of the protests, including Pat King, Daniel Bulford, Chris Barber and Tamara Lich.

King is the latest person to have charges announced after broadcasting his arrest live on Facebook.

On Saturday, Ottawa police confirmed King, whose full name is Patrick James King, 44, of Red Deer, Alta., faces charges of mischief, counselling to commit the offence of mischief, counselling to commit the offence of disobeying a court order and counselling to commit the offence of obstructing police. Police say King will appear in court today.

Bulford, a former RCMP officer, turned himself in near the Fairmont Chateau Laurier hotel. However, charges have not been formally announced as of yet.

Charges against Barber and Lich were announced early Friday morning.

An Ontario judge granted bail to Barber and released him on a $100,000 bond, on the condition he leave Ontario by Feb. 23, not publicly endorse the convoy or have any contact with other major protest organizers.

Lich is scheduled to appear in an Ottawa court this morning for a bail hearing.

None of the charges has been proven in court.

Freedom Convoy organizers also have seen their bank accounts frozen, including Bitcoin and cryptocurrency funds, following an Ontario Superior Court ruling on Thursday.

Other protesters also have left because their bank accounts have been frozen and their families are unable to access finances, police say.

Police move in to clear downtown Ottawa near Parliament Hill of protesters after weeks of demonstrations on Feb. 19, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

PROTESTERS AND POLICE COME FACE-TO-FACE

Protesters have made a number of demands throughout the three weeks of demonstrations in Ottawa.

Many wish to see the end to pandemic restrictions and vaccine mandates, including one from the federal government for cross-border truckers, while others have called for the ouster of the Liberal government.

The parking of vehicles downtown and the blaring of truck horns have proved disruptive for local residents and businesses, leading to a proposed class-action lawsuit and court injunctions in an attempt to stem the noise.

The protests also have inspired border blockades across Canada and other demonstrations around the world.

Despite calls for them to leave, of which many have, those who have stayed remain committed, setting up snow barricades across roads south of Wellington Street, including one outside of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's office, with hockey sticks poking out the top.

Police have set up about 100 checkpoints around the downtown core to prevent anyone from entering save for those who work, live or have a "lawful reason" to be there.

Authorities and politicians have often described the protests as an unlawful "occupation."

Under the Emergencies Act, which the federal government invoked on Monday for the first time since it became law in 1988, police say those engaged in the protests are breaking the law.

The Canadian Civil Liberties Association is seeking a judicial review of the government's decision to invoke the Emergencies Act.

On Friday, the association announced it had filed an application in federal court.

Another group, Canadian Frontline Nurses, which calls itself a "proud advocate of medical freedom," is seeking a court injunction to stay the use of the Emergencies Act.

The Canadian Constitution Foundation also is seeking to challenge the Emergencies Act in court.

Children are prohibited from participating in the demonstrations, according to the act, and police have accused protesters of putting kids in the way of law enforcement operations.

Interim Ottawa police Chief Steve Bell said so far, there has been no need to work with the Children's Aid Society of Ottawa.

After postponing debate on the Emergencies Act Friday, the House of Commons resumed today. A vote to confirm the use of the act could be held as soon as Monday.

As police officer slowly advanced on protesters Friday, the situation grew heated at times, with shouts and insults hurled at police along with pushing and shoving.

Police on horseback moved in on protesters on Rideau Street and CTV News witnessed people carrying a protester away after police sprayed the individual with what appeared to be pepper spray. Another protester claimed an officer punched her.

More mounted police charged a large group of protesters later on near the Senate in an apparent attempt to corral the crowd up toward Wellington Street. Many yelled, "You are trampling us."

Ottawa police, meanwhile, say mounted officers were sent in to create "critical space between the police line and protesters," adding this was done to create "a safe distance."

Police also have accused protesters of assaulting officers and attempting to remove their weapons. One person was arrested after allegedly throwing a bicycle at the feet of one of the horses in an attempt to injure it, police say.

Meanwhile, police in cities across Canada are preparing for more protests this weekend.

With files from CTV News and The Canadian Press