With high candy costs, are you changing how you celebrate Halloween? Let us know

Although Canada’s annual inflation rate fell to 3.8 per cent in September, the elevated cost of living remains a concern for countless Canadians.

Amid high grocery prices, a recent report from Food Banks Canada shows two-parent households are increasingly relying on food banks to feed their families. Additionally, the organization is seeing an increase in the number of Canadians who are struggling to put food on the table despite having a job.

With Halloween here, some families may have noticed the rising cost of items such as candy. Along with this increase in price, experts are also pointing to the shrinking size of chocolate bars and other treats. With increases in the price of key ingredients, such as sugar and cocoa, manufacturers appear to be looking for ways to cut costs, said Sylvain Charlebois, director of the Agri-Food Analytics Lab at Dalhousie University in Halifax.

