With high candy costs, are you changing how you celebrate Halloween? Let us know
Although Canada’s annual inflation rate fell to 3.8 per cent in September, the elevated cost of living remains a concern for countless Canadians.
Amid high grocery prices, a recent report from Food Banks Canada shows two-parent households are increasingly relying on food banks to feed their families. Additionally, the organization is seeing an increase in the number of Canadians who are struggling to put food on the table despite having a job.
With Halloween here, some families may have noticed the rising cost of items such as candy. Along with this increase in price, experts are also pointing to the shrinking size of chocolate bars and other treats. With increases in the price of key ingredients, such as sugar and cocoa, manufacturers appear to be looking for ways to cut costs, said Sylvain Charlebois, director of the Agri-Food Analytics Lab at Dalhousie University in Halifax.
Some Canadians may also be looking for ways to cut costs this spooky season. If you’re thinking of changing your Halloween plans in an effort to save on costs, CTVNews.ca wants to hear from you.
With the elevated cost of living, are you changing the way you celebrate Halloween this year? If so, what will this look like? Are you planning to spend less money on candy, costumes and other items? Have you considered not celebrating Halloween at all?
Share your story by emailing us at dotcom@bellmedia.ca with your name, general location and phone number in case we want to follow up. Your comments may be used in a CTVNews.ca story.
Canadians in Lebanon 'should not rely' on the federal government for evacuations, Global Affairs warns
As the Israel-Hamas war threatens to widen into other regions, Global Affairs Canada (GAC) says the government is not guaranteeing assisted departure for citizens who may want to leave Lebanon and is again encouraging immediate evacuation via commercial flights.
Putin calls meeting after mob storms Dagestan airport looking for Israelis on jet from Tel Aviv
Russian President Vladimir Putin called a meeting of top security and law enforcement officials, the day after a mob stormed the airport in the region of Dagestan after a plane from the Israeli city of Tel Aviv landed there.
Poilievre calls on Liberals to exempt all forms of home heating from carbon price
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is calling on the Liberals to exempt all forms of home heating from the carbon price, after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced an exemption on home heating oil.
Emergency alert cancelled in Nova Scotia after axe assault suspect arrested: RCMP
The Nova Scotia RCMP says a suspect who assaulted someone with an axe in Pictou County Monday morning has been arrested.
China honors American veterans of World War II known as Flying Tigers in an effort to improve ties
China on Monday honored two American veterans of World War II as Washington and Beijing look to past collaboration for inspiration on improving today's strained ties.
Canada bans use of WeChat messaging app on government-issued devices
Canada is banning the use of the Chinese instant messaging application WeChat on any government-issued mobile devices, citing the need to keep 'government information and networks secure.' Treasury Board President Anita Anand announced the ban Monday, which is also being applied to the Russian Kaspersky suite of anti-virus and IT security applications.
Unifor reaches tentative deal with Stellantis, ending strike
Unifor said it has reached a tentative deal with Stellantis, ending a strike by Canadian autoworkers shortly after it began.
American hockey player dies after getting cut in the neck by a skate in England
American hockey player Adam Johnson, who appeared in 13 NHL games with the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2019 and 2020, has died after his neck was cut by a skate blade during a game in England on Saturday, his team said. He was 29.
Despite perilous circumstances, incredible acts of humanity taking place amid Israel-Hamas war
The images and stories coming out of the war between Israel and Hamas are horrifying. Millions around the world have scrolled through the tragic scenes posted on social media with a growing sense of despair. It’s easy to forget that amongst so much inhumanity, incredible acts of humanity are taking place
'We can't speak': Barenaked Ladies band member on connecting to daughter through music
As a long-time member of the iconic Canadian band, The Barenaked Ladies, Kevin Hearn has played before large audiences all around the world, but his most cherished performances are before an audience of one in a Toronto area group home. That's where his daughter Havana lives.
W5 How a detective used DNA technology to identify a teenage girl's killer, 50 years later
On CTV W5, Noovo Info journalist Marie-Christine Bergeron reveals stunning answers to a decades-old cold case -- the murder of 16-year-old Sharron Prior in 1975 -- blown open by scientific evidence.
Destroyed evidence, a flaky witness and a mistrial: how a Canadian woman's killer evaded justice for 40+ years
W5 presents the inside story of how the killer of Canadian woman Sonia Herok-Stone evaded justice for 40-plus years, due to destroyed evidence, a flaky witness and a mistrial.
INVESTIGATION Who killed Sonia? Decades-old cold case murder blown open by new scientific evidence
A cold case stretching back to 1981 left Sonia Herok-Stone’s family and police searching for answers for more than four decades. Stone’s daughter and the now-retired detective Lins Dorman never lost hope for a break in the case.
W5 Exclusive 'I wanted to collapse': A Canadian grandmother's journey from romance scam victim to unwitting drug mule
Suzana Thayer's story began as an investigation into a romance scam. Bilked out of more than $200,000, her search for love took her from the world of online dating to Ethiopia to meet the 'man of her dreams' -- and eventually to a Hong Kong prison after cocaine was found hidden inside buttons on clothing in her suitcase.
W5 Exclusive Canadian grandmother released from Hong Kong prison
A Canadian woman has been released from a Hong Kong prison after spending 270 days behind bars on cocaine smuggling charges. Suzana Thayer, 65, from Barrie, Ont., was arrested at the Hong Kong airport last year after being found with cocaine hidden inside her suitcase.
W5 Ferraris worth nearly $1M seized from Edmonton men linked to Pivot Airlines drug-smuggling scandal
Two Edmonton men at the centre of an international cocaine-trafficking scandal that led to the detainment of a Canadian airline crew in the Dominican Republic last year are back in the spotlight. They're facing numerous charges after police seized a pair of stolen Ferraris worth roughly $1 million.
18 MZOs given to developers who were guests at Premier Ford's family wedding: NDP
Ontario's New Democrats say the province has given out 18 Minister's Zoning Orders for developer projects to guests who attended a wedding of Premier Doug Ford's daughter last summer.
'My best friend': Senior dog still missing 2 weeks after bolting on Ontario couple's wedding night
For nearly two weeks, a Toronto area couple has been desperately searching for their senior dog, an Alaskan Klee Kai that went missing while they were celebrating one of the biggest moments of their life – their wedding day.
Driver of truck collides with 2 pedestrians in north Toronto
The driver of a truck collided with two pedestrians in north Toronto Monday morning, sending one to hospital in critical condition.
Two O-Train disruptions affect Monday morning commute
Commuters were interrupted by two disruptions to LRT service Monday morning amid the first snowfall of the year.
Ottawa wakes up to first snowfall of the season
The white stuff has returned to Ottawa, with light snowfall sprinkling the city on Monday morning.
Four cars hit moose on Ontario highway
Ontario Provincial Police say four vehicles were involved in striking a moose on Highway 416
Attempted murder charges laid after vicious attack in Shelburne, Ont.
A vicious middle-of-the-night attack has left a victim with serious injuries.
Driver allegedly over 3x legal alcohol limit stopped for going 40km/h on Hwy 400
Police arrested a driver travelling very slowly along Highway 400 on Sunday morning south of Barrie.
15 collisions involving deer in 7 days prompts OPP to offer tips to avoid incidents
Provincial police across Grey Bruce report an upsurge in collisions involving deer over the past week after responding to 15 in the past seven days.
Two dead after head-on collision near Caledonia
Two people have died following a two-vehicle collision south of Caledonia.
Police looking for suspect in Kitchener armed robbery
Waterloo regional police are investigating an armed robbery in Kitchener on Sunday.
Suspect in Kitchener Peeping Tom investigation turns himself in
Just two days after Waterloo regional police put a call out to help them identify a man in a Peeping Tom investigation, a suspect has turned himself in.
Sentence handed down to Jason Nassr in London courtroom
Nassr is convicted on two counts of child pornography, as well as one count of extortion and one count of harassment by telecommunications.
Fatal crash involving cyclist in Middlesex County
Just after 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, emergency services responded to the crash on Egremont Drive in Adelaide Metcalfe.
LIVE FROM COURT
LIVE FROM COURT Veltman trial continues, down one juror
Jurors have been offered masks for weeks and Justice Renee Pomerance is reminding them they are welcome to wear one.
-
VIDEO Tentative agreement reached between union and Stellantis
Highlights of the deal include base hourly wage increases, a shorter wage progression timeline and improvements to all pension plans. The afternoon shift at Windsor Assembly is expected to run as normal Monday.
-
-
First-degree murder charge laid by Chatham-Kent police after officers find dead body
Police in Chatham-Kent say they responded to a 'medical emergency' at a home this weekend where they found the body of a deceased 64-year-old man.
Students protest Quebec's tuition hikes in downtown Montreal
Hundreds of university students are forgoing their classes and gather in downtown Montreal Monday afternoon to protest Quebec's tuition hike for out-of-province undergraduates.
Quebec common front rejects government offer, strike still looming
The Quebec public sector unions federations representing around 430,000 workers say a new government contract offer is unacceptable. The unions have received a strike mandate from their members and say they will walk out for a one-day strike on Nov. 6.
NDG to bring back controversial bike path project
NDG is bringing back a controversial bike path project.
Emergency alert cancelled in Nova Scotia after axe assault suspect arrested: RCMP
The Nova Scotia RCMP says a suspect who assaulted someone with an axe in Pictou County Monday morning has been arrested.
Special weather statement issued across the Maritimes
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the Maritimes.
Police look for driver in hit-and-run who abandoned vehicle
Police are looking for the driver of a car involved in a hit-and-run on a Nova Scotia highway that sent one person to hospital with serious injuries Saturday morning.
Son of Canadian presumed hostage in Gaza: 'Military actions don't solve anything'
The son of a Canadian woman believed to be among those held hostage by Hamas in Gaza wants the world to push for an end to the fighting, and says he fears Israel's escalating offensive could end all chance of bringing his mother safely home.
Addressing homelessness in Winnipeg a priority of all levels of government: Gillingham
Winnipeg’s mayor says safety downtown needs to improve in order for crowds to return to events and games.
Striking MPI workers to vote on new offer Monday
The Manitoba General Employees Union (MGEU) says its members employed by Manitoba Public Insurance (MPI) will vote on a new employer offer Monday.
Dozens of homes still without water in Hillhurst, Edgemont due to water main breaks
The City of Calgary says it is working to restore water services to 70 homes in two communities as of Monday morning following a series of water main issues over the weekend.
Calgary lifts outdoor water restrictions, encourages residents to be 'efficient'
Calgary is lifting city-wide outdoor water restrictions put into place this summer.
Alberta legislature to resume sitting, beginning with throne speech
Government house leader Joseph Schow has said there will be between seven and nine bills in the sitting, which is to run until early December.
Crash south of Edmonton leaves man with life-threatening injuries
A man suffered life-threatening injuries after a crash involving farm equipment on the weekend.
Edmonton day home operator convicted of making and possessing child pornography
A man who ran an unlicensed day home in southeast Edmonton has been convicted of making and possessing child pornography.
Alberta legislature to resume sitting, beginning with throne speech
Government house leader Joseph Schow has said there will be between seven and nine bills in the sitting, which is to run until early December.
More cold-weather records broken in B.C.
Seven weather records fell in B.C. Sunday as a cold snap continues to send temperatures plunging.
Coalition created to combat retail crime in B.C.
A new public safety coalition has formed in British Columbia in the hopes of stunting shoplifting and crime.
Thousands in Surrey cast ballots on Sikh independence from India
Thousands of Sikhs lined up at Surrey's Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara to cast a ballot on the call for an independent Sikh state known as Khalistan.
Poilievre calls on Liberals to exempt all forms of home heating from carbon price
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is calling on the Liberals to exempt all forms of home heating from the carbon price, after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced an exemption on home heating oil.
Joly to plead for humanitarian pauses as she says time is running out to help in Gaza
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly says time is running out to help people in Gaza. In a speech to the Economic Club of Canada in Toronto this afternoon, Joly is expected to plead for humanitarian pauses in the Israel-Hamas conflict to allow more aid to get into the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip, which is home to more than two million Palestinians.
Canada bans use of WeChat messaging app on government-issued devices
Canada is banning the use of the Chinese instant messaging application WeChat on any government-issued mobile devices, citing the need to keep 'government information and networks secure.' Treasury Board President Anita Anand announced the ban Monday, which is also being applied to the Russian Kaspersky suite of anti-virus and IT security applications.
Ontario lowering age for regular breast cancer screenings to 40
Ontario is lowering the age for regular, publicly funded breast cancer screenings from 50 to 40, which Health Minister Sylvia Jones says will help with early detection.
FDA says WanaBana fruit puree pouches may contain dangerous levels of lead
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is warning parents and caregivers not to buy or serve certain pureed fruit pouches marketed to toddlers and young children because the food might contain dangerous levels of lead.
How your seasonal chores count toward your fitness goals
Seasonal chores are functional exercises that can burn more calories than some traditional fitness activities. In fact, raking leaves can burn more calories in an hour than a brisk walk or weight training session.
In early 2029, Earth will likely lock into breaching key warming threshold, scientists calculate
In a little more than five years -- sometime in early 2029 -- the world will likely be unable to stay below the internationally agreed temperature limit for global warming if it continues to burn fossil fuels at its current rate, a new study says.
Is life on 'scorching wasteland' Venus possible? Scientists say maybe there once was
Researchers discovered Venus' tectonic plate shift happened at the same time as Earth's, raising questions about whether life on the planet existed at some point.
Biden wants to move fast on AI safeguards and will sign an executive order to address his concerns
President Joe Biden on Monday will sign a sweeping executive order to guide the development of artificial intelligence -- requiring industry to develop safety and security standards, introducing new consumer protections and giving federal agencies an extensive to-do list to oversee the rapidly progressing technology.
Justin Trudeau, Tom Green, Ottawa Senators pay tribute to Matthew Perry
Public figures are sharing tributes to Matthew Perry, 54, who was found dead at his Los Angeles home on Oct. 28.
1969-2023
1969-2023 Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated 'Friends' star, dead at 54
'Friends' star Matthew Perry, the Emmy-nominated actor whose sarcastic, but lovable Chandler Bing was among television's most famous and most quotable characters, has died at 54. Some of his co-stars have paid tribute on social media, posting photos, GIFS and bloopers from their favorite episodes.
Richard Moll, who found fame as a bailiff on the original sitcom 'Night Court,' dies at 80
Richard Moll, a character actor who found lasting fame as an eccentric but gentle giant bailiff on the original "Night Court" sitcom, has died. He was 80.
Oil prices could reach 'uncharted waters' if the Israel-Hamas war escalates, the World Bank says
The World Bank reported Monday that oil prices could be pushed into "uncharted waters" if the violence between Israel and Hamas intensifies, which could result in increased food prices worldwide.
Passenger rights overhaul will barely dent bottom line, Air Canada says
Air Canada says the country's passenger rights overhaul will hardly hurt its bottom line.
Meet Montreal's Emile Laliberte, pilot of Rolloween's Mars Rover
Halloween is Emile Laliberte's favourite holiday. Since he was young, he always took great pride in his costumes, but this year's is truly out of this world. 'It's incredible,' said the beaming 15-year-old Laliberte, who will take to the neighbourhood streets this Halloween in a special-made Mars Rover costume.
Maritime photographers chase vibrant fall colours
Some people chase storms. In the Maritimes right now photographers, videographers and drone pilots are chasing the fall colours.
Canadians split down the middle on handing out Halloween candy: survey
Forty-eight per cent of the 1,521 adults who completed the online Leger survey said they would be handing out candy, while 46 per cent said they would opt out and six per cent were undecided.
FIFA bans Luis Rubiales of Spain for 3 years for kiss and misconduct at Women's World Cup final
FIFA banned ousted former Spanish soccer federation president Luis Rubiales from the sport for three years on Monday for misconduct at the Women's World Cup final where he forcibly kissed a player on the lips at the trophy ceremony.
French government says 9 people detained after violent attack on Lyon soccer team buses
French police have detained nine people and are searching for other suspects after a violent attack on buses carrying the Lyon soccer team and fans left coach Fabio Grosso with a head injury and forced the postponement of its game at Marseille, the interior minister said Monday.
Afghanistan wins the toss, sends Sri Lanka in to bat at Cricket World Cup
Afghanistan captain Hashmatullah Shahidi won the toss Monday and sent Sri Lanka in to bat first in a Cricket World Cup game between two teams even on competition points.
UAW and Stellantis reach tentative contract deal as union adds strike at Tennessee GM factory
Jeep maker Stellantis reached a tentative contract agreement with the United Auto Workers union on Saturday as it escalated strikes against General Motors by adding a plant in Tennessee.
General Motors and Stellantis in talks with United Auto Workers to reach deals that mirror Ford's
General Motors and Jeep maker Stellantis are meeting with United Auto Workers bargainers Thursday to see if they can reach a contract agreement that mirrors a deal signed with crosstown rival Ford.
Autoworkers reach a deal with Ford, a breakthrough toward ending strikes against Detroit automakers
The United Auto Workers union said Wednesday it has reached a tentative contract agreement with Ford that could be a breakthrough toward ending the nearly six-week-old strikes against Detroit automakers.