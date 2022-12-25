Wintry, stormy conditions persist into Christmas Day in parts of Canada
Thousands of Canadians hoping to travel for Christmas Day festivities remain stuck as winter storm conditions forced the cancellation of planes and trains and stretched into a third straight day in some areas.
A Saturday evening tweet from Via Rail announced a CN train derailment forced the carrier to cancel all trains between Toronto and Ottawa and Toronto and Montreal scheduled for Christmas Day.
It came shortly after ferocious winter weather grounded flights and stranded nine Via Rail trains between Ontario and Quebec, in some cases leaving passengers without food or water for more than 12 hours.
Meanwhile, power outages and impassable roads have prompted Ontario's Niagara region to declare a state of emergency and beg residents to stay off the roads.
New Brunswick and Newfoundland and Labrador are the only provinces or territories not affected by an Environment Canada weather warning or statement as of Sunday morning.
Hydro One is reporting over 59,000 customers without power in Ontario as of early Christmas morning, while Hydro-Quebec is showing over 137,000 customers in the dark and NB Power shows more than 8,700 customers affected by outages in New Brunswick.
New Brunswick grappled with one of the largest power outages to hit the province in decades on Saturday, with over 71,000 customers without power at the peak of the outage.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 25, 2022.
Bus crash on B.C. highway sends 53 to hospital on Christmas Eve
Dozens of people have been hospitalized following a serious bus crash on a highway in B.C.'s Southern Interior on Christmas Eve.
Wintry, stormy conditions persist into Christmas Day in parts of Canada
Thousands of Canadians hoping to travel for Christmas Day festivities remain stuck as winter storm conditions forced the cancellation of planes and trains and stretched into a third straight day in some areas.
King Charles salutes late Queen Elizabeth II, public workers in speech
King Charles III has evoked memories of his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, in his first Christmas message as monarch.
'Unacceptable': Transport minister critiques Via Rail situation as Christmas Day trains cancelled
Canada's transport minister took aim at Via Rail on Saturday after some passengers were left stranded overnight on stalled trains following the recent winter storm.
Russia ready to negotiate with all parties involved in the war in Ukraine: Putin
Russia is ready to negotiate with all parties involved in the war in Ukraine but Kyiv and its Western backers have refused to engage in talks, President Vladimir Putin said in an interview aired on Sunday.
Millions in U.S. hunker down from frigid, deadly monster storm
Millions of people hunkered down in a deep freeze overnight and early morning to ride out the frigid storm that has killed at least 18 people across the United States, trapping some residents inside homes with heaping snow drifts and knocking out power to several hundred thousand homes and businesses.
China's COVID-19 surge might spawn a new coronavirus mutant
Could the COVID-19 surge in China unleash a new coronavirus mutant on the world? The country of 1.4 billion has largely abandoned its "zero COVID" policy and while scientists don't know for sure, they worry that might happen.
5 Christmas traditions from around the world you may not know
From carolling horse skulls to buckets of fried chicken, here are five Christmas traditions from around the world that you may not know.
Some Ukrainians move up Christmas to part ways with Russia
Ukrainians usually celebrate Christmas on Jan. 7, as do the Russians. But not this year, or at least not all of them. Some Orthodox Ukrainians have decided to observe Christmas on Dec. 25, like many Christians around the world.
Man dead after falling from balcony of North York highrise: police
A man who allegedly broke into a North York apartment unit has died after falling from a balcony early Christmas Day.
No injuries after 3-alarm fire at Cabbagetown town row house
No injuries have been reported after a 3-alarm fire tore through a row house in Cabbagetown late Christmas Eve.
Toronto's mayor urges people to remember the less fortunate, those who are struggling this Christmas
Toronto’s mayor is wishing everyone a joyful Christmas with family and friends, but is also reminding people to remember the less fortunate and those who are struggling at this time of the year.
Merry Christmas from CTVNewsOttawa.ca
CTVNewsOttawa.ca wants to wish everyone a very merry Christmas!
-
Here's what's open and closed in Ottawa on Boxing Day
With Christmas falling on a Sunday this year, some closures will be extended beyond Dec. 26 to include the 27th as well.
-
'Unacceptable': Transport minister critiques Via Rail situation as Christmas Day trains cancelled
Canada's transport minister took aim at Via Rail on Saturday after some passengers were left stranded overnight on stalled trains following the recent winter storm.
Top 10 stories that made news in 2022 across the region
Here is a look at the top 10 most significant stories that made news in 2022 across the region.
Weather conditions close Highway 11 from area north of Orillia to Huntsville
The highway is closed in both directions from Kilworthy Road, just north of Orillia, to Novar Road, which is north of Huntsville.
Blizzard warnings and travel advisories persist for Simcoe County and Muskoka
Environment Canada has dropped its winter storm warnings for both regions, but blizzard warnings and winter weather travel advisories remain in place.
Slick road conditions in Waterloo region after storm drifts across southwestern Ontario
Road conditions in Waterloo region are looking messy Saturday after a winter snowstorm swept through the area.
Waterloo-Wellington preparing for major winter storm, blizzard over Christmas weekend
Environment Canada says to avoid travel if possible as a winter storm bears down on Ontario, threatening holiday plans during one of the busiest travel times of the year.
Here's what you're entitled to if your flight is delayed or cancelled due to bad weather
Canadians attempting to travel during the holidays this week have faced a number of challenges getting to their destinations, thanks to the arrival of intense winter storms. CTVNews.ca breaks down what rights passengers have when a flight is delayed or cancelled.
'Stay home': Highway 402 remains closed on Saturday
A winter weather travel nightmare has entered a second day as Highway 402 and many other roads across the region remain closed on Saturday, with OPP once again reminding the public to avoid all non essential travel.
Family without heat, sick kids at home, no fix from Reliance
This weekend’s storm has brought with it power outages, collisions and ongoing travelling headaches for Canadians. However, one family in Tillsonburg, Ont. is struggling to get the heat back on after they said Reliance Home Comfort allegedly delayed fixing their furnace after they missed one phone call from the technician.
London police seek public’s assistance after woman found behind school later dies
London police are investigating on Saturday after a woman discovered behind a north London, Ont. school in medical distress later died in hospital.
More than 100 stranded travellers find refuge overnight in Chatham, Ont. Walmart during snowstorm
With blizzard conditions closing roads across the region Friday, dozens of stranded travellers are grateful they found refuge overnight at Walmart in Chatham. For Chatham resident Randy Morton, a simple trip to the store to buy pet food turned into an experience he'll never forget.
Chatham-Kent declares state of emergency following Friday snowstorm
A state of emergency has been declared in Chatham-Kent following a wicked snowstorm that tore through the region on Friday, causing multiple car accidents and leaving hundreds of people stranded. All municipal services declared closed on Friday remain closed Saturday.
'Stay home': Highway 402 remains closed on Saturday
A winter weather travel nightmare has entered a second day as Highway 402 and many other roads across the region remain closed on Saturday, with OPP once again reminding the public to avoid all non essential travel.
Blowing snow advisory in effect for Christmas morning in Montreal
A blowing snow advisory is in effect in the Montreal area and other Quebec regions on Christmas morning as Hydro Quebec continues to work to restore power to tens of thousands of customers across the province.
Small earthquake hits Charlevoix early Sunday morning
Earthquakes Canada confirmed what some people in the Charlevoix region may have felt early Sunday morning: there was indeed an earthquake. The federal agency reports a magnitude 3.1 earthquake that occurred at 4:51 a.m. Sunday morning, about 10 kilometres southeast of Baie-Saint-Paul.
From bees and beef to famous photos and even someone's home, a number of strange thefts were reported this year. CTVNews.ca looks at some of the more unusual stolen items that made the news in 2022.
Christmas Eve power outages leave 33,000 Maritime customers in the dark
More than 33,000 Maritime homes and businesses are without power on Christmas Eve, following high winds, rain and snow throughout the region.
Some NB Power customers to remain without power through Christmas Day
NB Power says some customers will remain without electricity Christmas Day, with outages across the province following strong winds late Friday and early Saturday.
-
Man, 31, dies after being found unconscious on Halifax sidewalk: HRP
A 31-year-old man has died after being found unconscious on a Halifax sidewalk early Saturday morning.
'It's just disappointing': Holiday travel woes continue as airlines cancel more flights
Travel frustrations are continuing for many trying to get somewhere by Christmas.
Firefighters respond to Sargent Avenue blaze
The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) is warning drivers to watch for slippery conditions in the 600 block of Sargent Avenue after a fire in a vacant house Saturday morning.
Cold snap to continue into next week: Environment Canada
Parts of both northern and southern Manitoba remain under an extreme cold warning this holiday weekend as sub-zero temperatures grip most of Canada. But relief is on the way by mid-next week.
Read the full transcript of King Charles III's Christmas message
King Charles III delivered his first Christmas message as monarch on Sunday.
Inflation making holiday shoppers more intentional about gift-giving this year: experts
With inflation cutting into many personal budgets this holiday season, local businesses and a retail expert say shoppers are being more intentional about their gift choices and how much they are spending.
1 dead, 6 sent to hospital in crash north of Westlock
A woman was killed Christmas Eve in a crash involving two vehicles north of Edmonton.
B.C. court weighs in on unsolved Christmas Day bank robberies from 2016
On Christmas Day in 2016, thieves stole nearly half a million dollars in cash from ATMs at several bank branches in Langley. Six years later, no charges have been laid, but a recent B.C. Supreme Court decision describes what one of the companies involved thinks happened.
Watch: River otter frolics in snow in Mill Bay, B.C.
Before the snow turned to rain and the rain turned Vancouver Island's recent snowfall into a slushy mess, Mill Bay resident Gabrielle Turgeon captured some local wildlife enjoying the weather.
Trudeau says Canada is fortunate to be a 'country of peace' in Christmas message
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is asking Canadians to remind themselves how fortunate they are "to live in a country of peace."
Whistleblower group criticizes federal review of wrongdoing disclosure regime
An advocacy group for those who reveal wrongdoing says it cannot support a new task force looking at the federal whistleblowing regime because it lacks someone with "lived experience" as an actual whistleblower.
alpha brand plant-based breakfast sandwiches, burritos recalled over undeclared milk
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has expanded a recall for alpha brand plant-based products because they contain milk that is not listed on the label.
Millions have the same 'bendy body' disease as my daughter. Why isn't the medical profession paying more attention?
One day in July 2021, my then 15-year-old daughter Poppy stumbled and fell while walking down some stairs, grazing her knee. It wasn't a serious wound, but over the weeks it didn't heal. I took Poppy to doctors who conducted tests, but they couldn't find out what was wrong with her. Then, in October, a breakthrough.
With eating disorders on the rise in Canada, experts break down common myths
As more Canadians are diagnosed with eating disorders, experts say stereotypes and common myths circulating on social media play a role in misinforming the public about the impact these disorders have on people and children.
A 15-tonne meteorite crashed in Africa. Now 2 new minerals have been found in it
Scientists have identified two minerals never before seen on Earth in a meteorite weighing 15.2 metric tonnes.
Fossil reveals last meal of a dinosaur that lived 120 million years ago
Canadian scientists have announced the discovery of a fossil preserved with its last meal, a rare finding that sheds light on what the ancient ecosystem may have looked like.
How to avoid getting caught up in a romance scam over the holidays, according to an ex-con artist
During the holiday season, people often open their wallets and hearts to others, but as an ex-romance scammer told CTVNews.ca, fraudsters know this and will take advantage of it.
Former child star pleads not guilty to assault charges
Former child star Orlando Brown has pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor assault charges stemming from an alleged altercation in Lima, Ohio.
Maxi Jazz, lead singer of British band Faithless, dies at 65
The lead singer of British electronic band Faithless, Maxi Jazz, has died at the age of 65.
Canadian authors Kate Beaton, Emily St. John Mandel make Obama's best books list
Former U.S. president Barack Obama has included works by Canadians Kate Beaton and Emily St. John Mandel on his list of favourite books of the year.
Twitter restores suicide prevention feature after Reuters report
Twitter Inc. has restored a feature that promotes suicide prevention hotlines and other safety resources to users looking up certain content, after coming under pressure from some users and consumer safety groups over its removal.
ANALYSIS | Elon Musk's Twitter obsession isn't the core reason for Tesla stock's plunge
A popular misconception has emerged about Elon Musk and Tesla: The megabillionaire's love affair with Twitter is the main reason Tesla shares have lost so much value this year. But Tesla's steep stock selloff this week proved that the problems at Musk's car company go well beyond Twitter.
The year's top health-related Google searches reveal people want to be healthier and happier
This month, Google released its annual "Year in Search" list to show which terms saw the highest spikes over the past year. Here's a breakdown of 2022 in Google searches and some ways to address these topics going into 2023.
Nurse becomes a living organ donor for her mom -- twice
Marzena Stasieluk needed a new kidney. She'd been diagnosed with kidney disease in 2015, and ultimately needed dialysis, a grueling process where a machine did the work her kidneys could no longer do. Her daughter Jennifer, a nurse, stepped up.
Egypt announces freedom, mass pardon for 30 jailed activists
Egypt announced late Thursday the release of 30 political activists from jail, the latest in a series of mass releases from detention amid intensifying international scrutiny over the country's human rights record.
World junior hockey championship held in Canada in shadow of scandal
The world junior hockey championship will be held in Canada the next two weeks, shadowed by Hockey Canada's handling of explosive sexual assault allegations.
'French didn't mention this': World Cup final referee hits back over Argentina goal
The World Cup final ended nearly a week ago but the drama around it continued as the match referee showed a photo on his phone during a news conference to respond to claims that Lionel Messi's extra-time goal should not have stood.
Travelling by plane, train or automobile during the storm? Here's some expert advice
As Canadians cope with travel chaos compounded by severe weather, experts share tips for getting where you want to go.
Canada moves to mandate electric vehicle sales starting in 2026
One-fifth of all passenger cars, SUVs and trucks sold in Canada in 2026 will need to run on electricity under new regulations Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault proposed Wednesday.
How different electric vehicles perform in cold weather, according to one analysis
Large swaths of Canada and the northern U.S. will be hit by energy-sapping cold weather this week. Here is how some of the most popular electric vehicles perform in cold weather compared to the manufacturers' listed range.