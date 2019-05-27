

CTVNews.ca Staff





Canadians eagerly awaiting summer temperatures may want to shelve their weather expectations with several provinces facing frost advisories.

Environment Canada has issued special weather statements for five different provinces, including parts of New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, and Prince Edward Island, calling for temperatures near the freezing mark.

Regions of Northern Ontario and Southern Quebec also face frost advisories, which can be particularly damaging to plants and crops.

With temperatures expected to fall below the freezing mark in several of these regions Monday night, Environment Canada recommends taking preventative measures to protect frost-sensitive plants and trees.

These cool temperatures may be a summer-long pattern for some regions, according to the latest long range forecasts.

On Monday, The Weather Network’s chief meteorologist Chris Scott said he expects seasonally cooler conditions in northern Ontario and Quebec, whereas the province’s southern regions will likely see more precipitation than usual.

Western Canada, on the other hand, can expect more hot, dry weather this summer.