Winter storm leaves top figure skaters stranded in Saint John, N.B.
Kirsten Moore-Towers and Michael Marinaro are congratulated by family and fans after winning the senior pair competition at the 2019 National Skating Championships at Harbour Station in Saint John, N.B. on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019. Some skaters who took part in the championships are now stranded in Saint John due to a winter storm. (THE CANADIAN PRESS / Andrew Vaughan)
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, January 20, 2019 9:38AM EST
SAINT JOHN, N.B. -- Many Canadian figure skaters are stranded in Saint John, N.B., amid a winter storm on the last day of the national skating championships.
More than half of the flights out of the city's airport were cancelled due to the weather.
Environment Canada has issued a winter storm warning for Saint John and the surrounding area.
The federal weather agency says heavy snow is set to turn into ice pellets and freezing rain later in the day.
Air Canada says affected customers can re-book without penalty as a result.
The skating championships ran from Jan. 14 to today, with only the exhibition gala left on the schedule.
