TORONTO -- With several provinces still facing nasty weather, some parts of Canada are recovering from freezing rain and heavy rainfall.

According to Environment and Climate Change Canada, 66.9 millimetres of rain fell on Toronto over the course of the storm from Saturday to early Sunday morning.

Further south, rainfall caused flooding along the Grand River Watershed, which includes the communities of West Montrose, Ayr and Cambridge. According to the Grand River Conservation Authority, between 80 and 100 millimetres of rain fell in those communities during the storm.

Some areas in Ontario received freezing rain as well. The town of Shelburne, which is located about 100 kilometres northwest of Toronto, had 22 millimetres of freezing rain accretion.

Freezing rain also made a mess of Montreal and parts of Quebec. In the wake of the ice storm, several roads had been closed, and thousands of Hydro Quebec customers had been left in the dark.

Montreal sustained seven hours of freezing rain, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.

Although the freezing rain warning has been lifted in the greater Montreal area, officials are still warning commuters to be careful on the streets.

In the Maritimes, the weather office is cautioning that snowfall is still on the way for much of the area. Prince Edward Island and much of New Brunswick are under snowfall warnings. Nova Scotia is facing freezing rain warnings.

Extreme cold warnings that were limited to northern parts of Alberta and British Columbia on Saturday have now spread south throughout those provinces. Almost all of Alberta and B.C. have been issued extreme cold warnings for Sunday, with Yukon facing numerous warnings as well.

Some areas in southern B.C. and Alberta could experience temperatures lower than -40 with the wind chill, according to Environment Canada.