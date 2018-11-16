

Jackie Dunham, CTVNews.ca Staff





We may only be halfway through November, but that hasn’t deterred Mother Nature from reminding Canadians why their homeland is often referred to as the “Great White North.”

A powerful low-pressure system from the southern United States worked its way up the eastern seaboard towards Canada where it was greeted with cold air, which converted the rain into snow that fell in parts of Ontario and Quebec Thursday, according to Environment Canada.

“Winter has arrived,” Environment Canada Senior Climatologist Dave Phillips told CTV News Channel on Friday. “It’s the first one of the season [in the Toronto area] and that always makes it maybe more impactful than this kind of storm that would be around in February.”

The Toronto-area received up to 9 centimetres of snow in some areas while parts of the Ottawa region were hit with 5 centimetres in and up to 7 centimetres fell at the Ottawa Airport. Both cities were expected to receive at least another 2 to 5 centimetres on Friday.

“This is not the white Christmas snow that we want. We won’t be skiing off this,” Phillips said. “This snow may be gone in some places by Sunday as we get some rain in some areas and temperatures that get up to 2 or 3 degrees Celsius.”

In Quebec, the Montreal metro area was still under a snowfall warning as of Friday morning. Snow began falling on the city overnight with approximately 10 to 15 centimetres expected in the metro area and communities east of Montreal before the day is through.

Although it was the first significant snowfall for most of Ontario and Quebec, Alberta is already familiar with winter’s fickle timing. Some areas of the western province experienced their first blast of snow in September and it was more of the same this week when a cold front from the north moved into the region.

Calgarians woke up to a snowy, windy mix of weather on Friday morning with a total of 2 centimetres expected to fall by the afternoon. Environment Canada has issued snowfall and wind warnings in central and southern areas of the province.

With temperatures hovering around the freezing mark, Edmonton residents were forced to navigate slippery, icy conditions during the early morning commute. By evening, the city could see flurries and wind gusts up to 40 km/h.

Maritimes up next

As salt trucks and snow plows clean up sloppy roads in affected areas Friday morning, residents in Atlantic Canada began receiving their first taste of the storm that already passed through Ontario and Quebec.

A number of schools have been closed and flights grounded across the Maritimes in anticipation of the incoming snow, rain, and ice pellet weather mix.

Flights were cancelled or delayed in Halifax, Moncton, N.B., and Charlottetown and schools in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick closed their doors ahead of the storm.

Environment Canada has issued snowfall and wind warnings for parts of New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, P.E.I., and Newfoundland and Labrador.

New Brunswick is preparing for a heavy dumping after Environment Canada projected up to 25 centimetres of snow for certain areas. By mid-morning, NB Power reported that approximately 3,700 customers were with power due to the conditions.

In Nova Scotia and P.E.I., 20 centimetres of snow could fall in higher elevation areas, such as the Cobequid Pass and the Cape Breton Highlands.

The storm will hit Newfoundland later on Friday and into Saturday with snowfalls warnings in place for most of the province and up to 20 centimetres expected in several areas.

Before Canadians become too disheartened in thinking the early wintry weather is a sign of things to come, Phillips cautioned that it doesn’t mean the country is in for a long season.

“There is no correlation or relationship between an early snowfall and the meanness of the winter,” he said. “It can start with a bang and end with a whimper.”

Instead, Phillips suggested Canadians interpret this bout of snowy weather as a cautionary message.

“I think it is nature’s reminder to say ‘Get those snow tires on, put away the lawn furniture. Don’t procrastinate,’” he said. “It’s a reminder for all those people in denial.”

With files from The Canadian Press