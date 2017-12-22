

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- The first full day of winter is bringing in snow and some freezing drizzle to much of southern Ontario.

Commuters across the region are experiencing a sloppy and slippery morning drive for the last day of school and work before the holiday break.

Environment Canada is issuing special weather statements from as far east as Cornwall, Ont., all the way west to Windsor, Ont.

The weather agency says areas in eastern Ontario can expect between five to 10 centimetres of snow before it tapers off Friday evening.

The Toronto and Hamilton areas are expected to see two to four centimetres, and southerwestern Ontario will get two to five centimetres.

Environment Canada says freezing drizzle may begin in the evening and into Saturday morning for much of southern Ontario.

School bus service has been cancelled in many of the affected areas, but schools remain open.