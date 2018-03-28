Winnipeg woman convicted in dead infant storage locker case to seek bail
Andrea Giesbrecht, the woman charged with concealing the bodies of six dead infants found in a storage locker, is seen in this undated photo.
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, March 28, 2018 4:18AM EDT
WINNIPEG - A Winnipeg woman convicted of concealing the remains of six dead infants is expected to ask to be released on bail while she awaits an appeal.
Andrea Giesbrecht was sentenced to 8 1/2 years in prison last July for concealing the remains in a U-Haul storage locker.
The infant remains, which medical experts said were at or near full-term, were found by employees after Giesbrecht failed to keep up with her payments.
Her lawyer, Greg Brodsky, has said Giesbrecht was saving the bodies in plastic bags and containers, not disposing of them.
Giesbrecht, who is to appear in court later today, never testified and the trial never heard a motive for her actions.
Provincial court Judge Murray Thompson called her moral culpability extreme and ruled the sentence needed to be strong enough to denounce her behaviour.
