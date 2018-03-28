

The Canadian Press





WINNIPEG -- A lawyer for a Winnipeg woman convicted of concealing the remains of six dead infants in a storage locker says her jail sentence was too harsh.

Greg Brodsky told the Manitoba Court of Appeal they should release Andrea Giesbrecht on bail until her appeal can be heard.

Brodsky told the Appeal Court jailing Giesbrecht pending her appeal isn't in the public interest and she doesn't pose a threat.

Giesbrecht was sentenced to 8 1/2 years in prison last July for concealing the remains in a U-Haul storage locker.

The infant remains, which medical experts testified were at or near full-term, were found by employees in 2014 after Giesbrecht failed to keep up with her payments.

Brodsky has said Giesbrecht was saving the bodies in plastic bags and containers, not disposing of them.

Giesbrecht never testified and the trial never heard a motive for her actions.

Provincial court Judge Murray Thompson called her moral culpability extreme and ruled the sentence needed to be strong enough to denounce her behaviour.