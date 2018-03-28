Winnipeg woman convicted in dead infant storage locker case seeking bail
Andrea Giesbrecht, the woman charged with concealing the bodies of six dead infants found in a storage locker, is seen in this undated photo.
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, March 28, 2018 4:18AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, March 28, 2018 12:04PM EDT
WINNIPEG -- A lawyer for a Winnipeg woman convicted of concealing the remains of six dead infants in a storage locker says her jail sentence was too harsh.
Greg Brodsky told the Manitoba Court of Appeal they should release Andrea Giesbrecht on bail until her appeal can be heard.
Brodsky told the Appeal Court jailing Giesbrecht pending her appeal isn't in the public interest and she doesn't pose a threat.
Giesbrecht was sentenced to 8 1/2 years in prison last July for concealing the remains in a U-Haul storage locker.
The infant remains, which medical experts testified were at or near full-term, were found by employees in 2014 after Giesbrecht failed to keep up with her payments.
Brodsky has said Giesbrecht was saving the bodies in plastic bags and containers, not disposing of them.
Giesbrecht never testified and the trial never heard a motive for her actions.
Provincial court Judge Murray Thompson called her moral culpability extreme and ruled the sentence needed to be strong enough to denounce her behaviour.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- 'I saw this face full of light': Toronto man recounts vicious subway attack
- Man who forced Sunwing flight to return to Canada under escort to be sentenced
- Winnipeg woman convicted in dead infant storage locker case seeking bail
- Alexandre Bissonnette changes plea to guilty in Quebec City mosque shooting
- Calgary officer stable after being shot by suspect later found dead