

Jeremiah Rodriguez, CTVNews.ca Staff





Winnipeg weightlifters have raised more than $24,000 to send a little girl diagnosed with leukemia to Disney World.

Two-year-old Maya has Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia.

Dave Beakley, the owner of the weightlifting gym Midtown Barbell, invited powerlifters from across the province and the U.S. state of North Dakota to a fundraiser on Saturday called “Deadlifts for Dreams.”

Each of the lifters had to raise at least $200 to enter the competition which was set up very similarly to the weightlifting event in the Summer Games. The weightlifters raised approximately $24,000 in total -- shattering their initial $10,000 goal.

During a CTV News Channel interview next to the girl’s mother, Beakley called Maya a “little ball of energy.” Maya’s mother Sarah Chernichan appreciated the fundraiser but laughed because she “had no idea what deadlifting was.”

Maya loves Disney’s 1994 film “The Lion King.” Her mother said she’s watched it a “few hundred times.” Chernichan said her daughter’s dream was to see the animals from the movie and she’ll get to meet Simon, Pumba and Timon herself.

Beakley was introduced to Maya back in October after connecting with Manitoba charity The Dream Factory, which grants wishes to children diagnosed with serious health conditions.

The extra money raised from “Deadlifts for Dreams” will go towards funding the wish of another child. The Dream Factory has yet to announce who the lucky recipient will be yet.

Chernichan said Maya would likely be headed to Disney World next summer just before her last leukemia treatment in October 2020.



