

Steve Lambert, The Canadian Press





Winnipeg residents have voted to retain their mayor and keep the city's landmark intersection closed to pedestrians.

Brian Bowman was elected to a second term Wednesday night, handily beating second-place Jenny Motkaluk, a business consultant who made her first attempt at the mayor's chair.

Voters also cast ballots in a plebiscite on whether to re-open the intersection of Portage Ave. and Main St. to pedestrians, and rejected the idea.

Concrete barriers have kept the downtown corner off-limits to crossings on foot for 39 years, and some residents said opening it would make the area more vibrant and more accommodating to people with mobility issues.

The plebiscite is not binding, but Bowman said from the start he will respect the outcome.

Several rural communities, including Winkler and Steinbach, were holding plebiscites on whether to allow cannabis sales within their boundaries.

Some mayoral offices are unlikely to see changes.

In Brandon, the province's second-largest city, Rick Chrest was acclaimed for another term because no one ran against him.

In Portage la Prairie, incumbent mayor Irvine Ferris appeared to be on the road to being acclaimed, but Erik Lee, a former construction company owner, jumped into the race days before the deadline.