

Jackie Dunham, CTVNews.ca Staff, with a report from CTV Winnipeg’s Jeremie Charron





A 17-year-old boy who was killed in a home invasion in Winnipeg is being remembered as a popular student who loved to bake.

Jaime Adao was at home with his grandmother Sunday night, when he called 911 to report an intruder. When police arrived they found him being attacked with a weapon.

Adao was rushed to hospital where he later died of his injuries.

The teenager’s 29-year-old attacker was shot by police at the scene. He was also taken to hospital where he remains in critical condition. Police said charges are pending.

On Monday, police told a press conference there is no known connection between Adao and his attacker.

Roxanne Roy, Adao’s aunt, said her nephew was a star student who was preparing to graduate from Technical Vocational High School in the spring.

“He was very determined,” she told CTV Winnipeg on Tuesday. “He was actually talking about his graduation, what he would wear to his graduation because he was supposed to graduate this year.”

Radean Carter, a senior information officer with the Winnipeg School Division, said the teenager was well known and “very well liked” during an interview with The Canadian Press.

Adao and his parents, who were not home at the time of the attack, moved from the Philippines to Manitoba through the provincial nominee program. His parents eventually opened two successful bakeries.

Roy said Adao’s parents passed on their passion for baking to him.

“He wanted to do something that could keep his family’s legacy so he wanted to do baking,” she said. “He loves to bake.”

The teenager’s aunt said the family is hoping to organize a cooking class in his memory.

On Monday night, a vigil was held outside the family’s home where Adao was attacked.

Elmer Aquino, a volunteer with 204 Neighbourhood Watch, which organized the vigil, said they’re praying for the family during this tragic time.

Roy said they’re grateful for the community’s support.

“Filipinos they gather together,” she said. “When something tragic hits, they will gather together in support of everybody. It doesn’t matter if you’re related or not, they will be there for you.”

With files from The Canadian Press