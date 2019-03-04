

The Canadian Press





Warning: this story contains disturbing details.

WINNIPEG -- Police are calling a random home invasion in which a teen died after being attacked a particularly senseless crime.

Jaime Adao, 17, was with his grandmother when someone broke in to his family's north-central Winnipeg home on Sunday night. His parents were out at the time, police said.

The boy managed to call 911 for help.

"There was a very calm and collected young man on the phone for the bulk of the phone call and it turned into an absolutely gut-wrenchingly tragic event," Const. Rob Carver told a news conference Monday.

He said he's been on the job for some 25 years and hearing a recording of the teen's 911 call was difficult.

"It is something that I will never personally get over," said Carver, who added the call was tough on other officers and 911 dispatchers.

He said he could not go into details about the call.

"I can tell you I met with investigators this morning and I have never met them looking as grave and as heartbroken as they were today," he said.

"This one is particularly difficult because of how tragic it is. It is absolutely senseless. It was completely random in its nature. It's just hard I think for anyone -- not only our organization, (but) for our city -- to wrap its head around."

Carver said officers arrived within four minutes of Jaime calling 911 and found the boy being attacked with a weapon. Officers shot at the attacker, and both he and the teen were rushed to hospital.

The youth died of his injuries and the 29-year-old suspect remained in critical condition Monday. The grandmother was not injured.

Carver said he could not provide details about the weapon used, because the Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba is reviewing the shooting of the suspect.

The unit said it is looking for anyone with information or video footage that may help the investigation.

Carver said there is no known connection between the teen and his attacker. Charges are pending against the suspect, who Carver said is known to police.

The teen's parents are owners of Jimel's Bakery, said employee and family friend Polly Sagaral. The bakery was closed on Monday.

Radean Carter, a senior information officer with the Winnipeg School Division, said Jaime was a Grade 12 student at Technical Vocational High School, known as Tech Voc, and had been a student there since Grade 9.

"Jaime was quite well known, very well liked," she said. "He would have had, over his career at Tech Voc, more than 30 teachers and they're all really quite devastated by the news of his death."

Carter said counsellors would be at the school as long as needed.

"Our thoughts go out to the family. This is a real tragedy."