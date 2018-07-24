

The Canadian Press





WINNIPEG -- A Winnipeg man has drowned while trying to rescue his family's dog from a pond.

Police say the 58-year-old man was walking with his family last night when the dog ran into a pond at King's Park in the city's south end.

Const. Tammy Skrabek says the dog was struggling, so the man went in and got caught up in reeds.

She says two other men who were in the area went in and hauled the man out, but he was unconscious when an ambulance arrived and was later pronounced dead in hospital.

Skrabek says ponds in residential areas may look safe, but can be hazardous with soft, muddy bottoms and thick reeds.

Police have not released the man's name and say the dog was not recovered.

The Lifesaving Society of Canada says Manitoba has on average about 25 water-related fatalities a year -- a number slightly higher than the national average.