Winnipeg police investigating after woman's body discovered at recycling depot
Winnipeg Police
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, September 29, 2018 3:55PM EDT
Winnipeg police say their homicide unit is investigating the discovery of a woman's body at a recycling depot.
Police say in a news release that the body of the middle-aged woman was found Friday evening, mixed in with recycling materials.
Investigators believe the remains arrived at the facility from another location.
They're calling it a suspicious death.
Police say they're still trying to identify the woman and notify her next of kin.
They're asking anyone with information that could help investigators to call them.
