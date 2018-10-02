

The Canadian Press





Winnipeg police have identified a woman whose body was found at a recycling depot last month.

Investigators say Mary Madeline Yellowback, who was 33, was found among recycling materials on Friday.

They say they believe her body was taken there from another location.

Police say Yellowback was last seen in downtown Winnipeg last Thursday evening.

She was wearing jeans and a grey hooded sweatshirt with a red "R" on the front.

Anyone who had contact with Yellowback or who recalls seeing her is asked to call police.