Winnipeg police charge 34-year-old man with arson, murder in older man's death
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, June 15, 2019 12:11PM EDT
WINNIPEG -- Police in Winnipeg have charged a 34-year-old man with arson and murder in the death of a 63-year-old man earlier this month.
Hubert Wilson McKay was found dead in the aftermath of a house fire in the city's north end the night of Saturday, June 1.
Police said at the time that crews encountered heavy flames and smoke at the two-and-a-half-storey home on Manitoba Avenue just before 11 a.m.
Two people managed to get out safely, and the fire was under control within a half-hour.
Crews also found a dead cat inside the residence.
In an update Saturday morning, police say they've charged a suspect with second-degree murder and arson with disregard to human life.
