Winnipeg neighbourhood pranked with nuclear threat warning
The mushroom cloud of the first atomic explosion at Trinity Test Site, New Mexico on July 16, 1945. (AP)
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, April 23, 2018 1:34PM EDT
Winnipeg police say a warning of a nuclear threat broadcast in a Winnipeg neighbourhood Sunday evening was a prank.
The recording was blasted through Osborne Village around 9:20 p.m. and said six nuclear missiles had been launched at Canada and the United States.
It warned people to take shelter and said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau would address the public shortly.
Once police arrived, the broadcast stopped.
Police say it was an online video likely played through a home speaker system.
They say it wasn't part of any official alert system.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Vancouver's Chinese community receives apology for historical discrimination
- Police: 4 bodies found in charred vehicle in Timmins, Ont.
- Parents of Halifax mall murder plotter say she is not capable of violence
- University of Toronto owns oldest English-language book in Canada
- P.E.I. government website down