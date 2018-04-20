

CTVNews.ca Staff





A Winnipeg Second World War veteran may be the last Canadian soldier to earn France’s highest national order.

During the Second World War, James Magill left his job at CP Rail to join the Royal Canadian Air Force bomber command stationed in England. Now 95-years-old, he recalls dodging death about 35 times.

“You told yourself, every mission, it won’t happen to us,” he told CTV Winnipeg. “Otherwise, I don’t think you could have carried on.”

At a ceremony on Thursday, surrounded by friends and family, Magill was declared a Knight of the Legion of Honour.

“I’m overcome. I’m truthfully overcome,” he said of the honour bestowed for his defence of French territory. “I’m having an amazingly good day.”

Bruno Burnichon, the Honorary Counsul of France in Winnipeg, added the medal to the already impressive collection of military distinctions on Magill’s chest. He said there may not be many more to hand out to Canadians.

“Unfortunately, the age. All these brave soldiers are 95-plus,” he said.

With a report from CTV Winnipeg’s Sarah Plowman