

CTVNews.ca Staff





The family of a 24-year-old Winnipeg man who disappeared from a country music festival over the weekend said he was found dead on Tuesday.

RCMP said Danny Kidane was last seen around 6 p.m. on Saturday with friends at Dauphin's Countryfest, a four-day event held in Dauphin, Man. between June 28 and July 1. Friends reported him missing on Sunday.

On Tuesday, members of the local fire department and RCMP searched the site where the festival was held, focusing their efforts near a creek.

RCMP Const. Rob Tuff said he has attended the festival for 29 years, and this is the first instance of a missing person not being found “within a very short period of time.”

He said between 50 and 60 members of the RCMP search and rescue team participated in the search.

Danny’s brother, Hiben Kidane, travelled from Calgary to help. He said his brother was spotted near a creek.

On Tuesday night, Hiben Kidane directed CTV Winnipeg to a Facebook post describing the family’s loss.

“Today is officially the worst day of my life. I lost my gaurdian [sic] angel, my rock, my little brother,” the post reads in part. “Tell your family how much you love them because you never know when they might leave you.”

The family is asking for privacy.