Winnipeg hospital investigating after remains of wrong baby sent to family
Published Friday, June 7, 2019
A Winnipeg hospital says it’s investigating how the wrong baby’s remains were sent to a family in Nunavut.
St. Boniface Hospital says the error was detected during a process called reconciliation between pathology samples and body remains in the morgue. After the baby died at the hospital, another infant’s remains were sent to Nunavut for burial.
"In 33 years of experience in various hospital settings, and various positions, I have never seen a case like this before,” St. Boniface Hospital President and CEO Martine Bouchard told CTV Winnipeg.
“And I do not wish to relive this in my career.”
Bouchard said she wants to see the review of the mix-up finished by the end of the summer so that the families involved can have all the answers.
The family in Nunavut was told about the mistake last month, when two nurses flew from Winnipeg to give the parents their true baby’s remains.
The hospital says it wants to ensure this kind of mistake never happens again.
