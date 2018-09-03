

CTVNews.ca Staff





A Winnipeg dog needed several stitches after he was slashed in the face with a knife. Now the dog’s owner is hoping surveillance camera footage will help to catch the culprit.

Mark Eskow says his seven-year-old dog Cooter was eating dinner in his backyard on Friday night when someone reached through the fence with a knife and attacked him.

Eskow at first thought the dog was injured by a nail, but when he watched footage from a security camera trained on his back lane, he could see a man on the other side of the fence put on a mask and gloves and pull out a knife.

“(He) slashed my dog right through the top of his nose, through his nostril, right to his teeth and then immediately rode away on his bike as fast as he could,” Eskow told CTV Winnipeg.

The footage shows the male on the bike was with a group of four other people walking through the laneway at the time.

Eskow says he can’t understand the attack. “Who leaves home with a weapon and a disguise?” he says.

Eskow adds that the incident has left him heartbroken and he came forward to warn other dog owners.

Winnipeg Police say they are investigating.

With a report from CTV Winnipeg’s Beth Macdonell