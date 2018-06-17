

CTVNews.ca Staff





Winnipeg airport was evacuated on Sunday morning due to a possible security threat, according to the Winnipeg Airports Authority (WAA).

Paul McKie, a passenger waiting on a plane bound for Toronto, said the pilot came over the intercom to keep them updated.

“My flight to Toronto has been delayed an hour and all we were told is that there’s been a security issue which has evacuated the airport,” he told CTVNews.ca in a phone interview. “Our pilot came on the intercom a little later and said it seemed to be an unattended bag and that it was all cleared up now and they were in the process of letting people back in again.”

Spokesperson Tyler MacAfee revealed the the decision to evacuate the terminal came at around 7:00 a.m. CDT.

“Out of an abundance of caution the call was made to evacuate the terminal as the situation was being assessed,” MacAfee said. “That assessment is now complete by the police that were on the scene and around 8 a.m. this morning, passengers started coming back into the terminal.”

Manitoba RCMP said an abandoned bag was located around 7:00 a.m and was deemed suspicious.

“The airport was then evacuated. Shortly after 8:00 am, it was determined that the bag did not pose any threat and people were allowed back inside,” said a spokesperson in an email to CTV News.

Passenger Cagla Cakmak was in the terminal when the evacuation call was made.

“They told us that everyone had to leave the airport right away, so we all ran to a parkade,” she said. “Everyone was very calm, the staff directed us very well. Then they made the announcement after half an hour or so that we could go back in.”

The WAA said 17 flights were delayed.

“As of 11 a.m. things are basically back to normal,” MacAfee told CTV News.