Winning ticket in $23M Lotto 649 draw sold in Ontario
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, January 28, 2018 6:49AM EST
TORONTO - There is one winning ticket for the $23 million jackpot in Saturday night's Lotto 649 draw, and it was sold in Ontario.
A ticket purchased in Ontario also claimed the draw's guaranteed $1 million prize.
The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on Jan. 31 will be approximately $5 million.
