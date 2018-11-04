Winning ticket for $9.6M Lotto 649 jackpot sold in Ontario
Lotto 649 tickets are shown in Toronto in a recent photo. (Richard Plume / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, November 4, 2018 7:18AM EST
TORONTO -- A ticket sold in Ontario claimed Saturday night's $9.6 million Lotto 649 jackpot, while the draw's guaranteed $1 million prize went to a ticket holder in Quebec.
The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on Nov. 7 will be approximately $5 million.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Winning ticket for $9.6M Lotto 649 jackpot sold in Ontario
- N.S. town seeks professional help for mysterious sinkhole
- Body of missing Alberta man found in Montana
- Protesters in Tori Stafford's hometown angry over healing lodge transfer
- No winning ticket for Friday night's $42 million Lotto Max jackpot