Wine ban suspended: Truce called in trade war between B.C. and Alberta
British Columbia Premier John Horgan listens while responding to questions after announcing changes to the province's minimum wage, at a coffee shop in North Vancouver, B.C., on Thursday February 8, 2018. (Darryl Dyck/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, February 22, 2018 6:12PM EST
Last Updated Thursday, February 22, 2018 7:08PM EST
VICTORIA -- The Alberta government has accepted an olive branch from British Columbia and is suspending its ban on the province's wine in an ongoing dispute over the Trans Mountain pipeline.
Alberta Premier Rachel Notley took the step after B.C.'s John Horgan said his government will ask the courts if it has the right to protect its environment by restricting diluted bitumen in the pipeline.
In the meantime, Premier John Horgan says the province will not proceed with proposed regulatory restrictions on the increase of diluted bitumen transportation through the province.
Horgan says his government is filing a constitutional reference case on the issue, which has been at the centre of the heated dispute between B.C. and Alberta.
He says the federal government declined an invitation to join the province in the reference question.
Horgan denies the province is backing down in the dispute, saying the intention is to have cooler heads prevail.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Tina Fontaine's death and Raymond Cormier's trial: What the jury heard
- 'Finally upon us:' Mayor says apprehension on eve of school shooter sentencing
- Police say boy swept away in Ontario flood unlikely to have survived
- Wine ban suspended: Truce called in trade war between B.C. and Alberta
- Toddler who befriended Nova Scotia garbage men gets special birthday gift