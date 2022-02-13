The mayor of Windsor, Ont., has announced that the Ambassador Bridge will reopen "when it is safe to do so" after police stepped up enforcement against protesters this weekend.

"Today, our national economic crisis at the Ambassador Bridge came to an end. Border crossings will reopen when it is safe to do so and I defer to police and border agencies to make that determination," Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens said in a statement on Sunday morning.

Windsor Police say they have been continuing their enforcement actions at the scene of the ongoing blockade on Sunday morning, “with arrests being made.”

In a tweet, police also stated that vehicles are being towed, and residents should continue to avoid the area. They said there will be “zero tolerance for illegal activity.”

Police were at the protest site on Sunday in groups that appeared to outnumber the amount of protesters that remained at the blockade. After coming face to face with protesters on Saturday, Windsor Police arrested a 27-year-old man, alleging he committed a criminal offence in relation to the demonstration, but did not say what charges he may face.

"Lots of trained teams are here to deal with this and we're at the very end, I hope, here in the city of Windsor," Dilkens told CTV's Question Period on Sunday.

Since Saturday morning, police have been slowly pushing back protesters away from the bridge entrance. By Sunday morning, the protesters were pushed back to Tecumseh Road, about a kilometre away from the initial blockade site, although the bridge remains closed.

"Police are trying to be very cautious, very measured in their approach so that nobody gets hurt, that they don't further inflame the situation, but that they do end it," Dilkens said.

The Ambassador Bridge is the busiest crossing in North America and has been closed for nearly a week as a result of the protest calling for an end to all COVID-19 restrictions. While the larger rigs may no longer be crowding the protest site, demonstrators continue to stand their ground despite an injunction demanding that they leave.

OTTAWA PROTESTS CONTINUES

Meanwhile, protesters in Ottawa continued to rally for the third weekend in a row, demonstrating against COVID-19 vaccine mandates and other health restrictions.

Saturday's rally in nation's capital saw a surge of protesters, outnumbering the presence of officers in the city. Protesters also held another party with loud music on Saturday night, complete with a DJ, a giant TV screen and even a hot tub.

Ottawa police on Saturday formed a new "Integrated Command Centre" along with the RCMP and the Ontario Provincial Police. Police say the new command centre will "result in a significantly enhanced ability to respond to the current situation in our city."

Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson said on CTV's Question Period Sunday "there's no question" that control was lost in the city "a week or so ago, and it's just gotten worse on weekends."

In a separate interview, Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair told CTV's Question Period that the federal government is prepared to invoke the Emergencies Act to see an end to the convoy protests.

"We have an emergency act that I will tell you, there has been a near-constant and vigorous examination of those authorities and what's required," he said.

“The country needs the police to do their job,” said Blair, a former Toronto police chief.

"We need them to enforce our laws, to restore peace and order at our borders and in our cities, and we need them to use the tools that are available to them."

However, Watson has called on the other levels of government to send in more policing resources, something that his city has been requesting for almost a week.

"We need actual action from the province, from the federal government. We do not have the resources to bring order to this situation and that's why we reached out to those other orders of government," Watson said.

With files from CTV News Ottawa and CTVNews.ca's Rachel Aiello.