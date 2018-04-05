The invisible hand of Mother Nature caused plenty of neighbourhood chaos in southern Ontario on Wednesday, bringing down trees, damaging roofs, knocking out power, toppling a KFC sign and scattering garbage and recycling bins during a windstorm that was widely documented on social media.

Environment Canada reported wind gusts approaching 100 kilometres per hour in Toronto, Hamilton and Brockville, Ont., and even higher wind speeds in Port Colborne and on the shoreline of Lake Eerie.

Much of the chaos was documented on social media, where photos of bizarre wind-related instances were widely shared.

Kentucky Fried Chicken received plenty of unexpected attention following the storm, as photos circulated of an oversized KFC bucket-topped sign that toppled in Hamilton, Ont.

Wicked winds take down trees, power lines and this @kfc bucket! The latest tonight on @CTVNationalNews pic.twitter.com/vU0Y7GVOzH — Peter Akman (@PeterAkman) April 4, 2018

High winds damaged a crane in Mississauga, and appeared to make another crane spin out of control in downtown Toronto.

Really high winds and crazy weather in Toronto caused this crane in Mississauga to collapse backwards pic.twitter.com/zKVQPsewmF — Kyle Smith (@KyleInConcrete) April 4, 2018

A crane snapped with heavy winds (90 k) GTA (Mississauga) Area on Wednesday, GlenErin & Eglinton Ave. No Injuries pic.twitter.com/DaqXxOtmu4 — Michael Matthew (@Mike_Matthew) April 4, 2018

So this crane at Yonge and Eg has been spinning in circles all morning, I think due to the wind... This can't be safe, right? @CP24 @cityoftoronto pic.twitter.com/qRMAA5TPFj — Carocat (@Carocat20) April 4, 2018

The high winds also toppled garbage and recycling bins on many residential streets, scattering garbage throughout the neighbourhood and tossing the bins into the path of traffic.

One photo shared from Kitchener, Ont., shows several recycling bins scattered across a steep embankment, where they were allegedly blown by the wind.

Hey @TownOfAjax, if you’re home, pick up your bins or you may not have any bins to pick up lol! #Windy pic.twitter.com/PiaeO9pvZV — iAmJulyToNovember (@jayjax1978) April 4, 2018

A Twitter user in Burlington, Ont., showed that it wasn’t just garbage bins getting blown on the road. She shared a photo of an upright portable toilet standing on the road, which appeared to have been pushed there by the wind. “I hope no one was in this thing,” she wrote.

I hope no one was in this thing when it blew onto the road �� #windy #BurlON pic.twitter.com/mXrazROcWH — Kristen (@Kris10Loch) April 4, 2018

The weather also kicked up massive waves on the shores of the Great Lakes.

Many people reported downed trees and roof damage. Others shared images of roofs or walls torn apart by the gusting wind.

More than 143,000 hydro customers in Ontario and Quebec suffered power outages due to the winds, which also brought flurries to many areas. Power was restored to the vast majority of customers by Thursday morning.

Come on down to @Lowes, we have plenty of sturdy shed.... Nevermind.. #OnStorm pic.twitter.com/QaI4hzAloF — TJ Connors (@tjconnorstweets) April 4, 2018

With files from The Canadian Press