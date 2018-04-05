Windpocalypse Now: Storm wreaks havoc in Ont. neighbourhoods
Published Thursday, April 5, 2018 10:23AM EDT
The invisible hand of Mother Nature caused plenty of neighbourhood chaos in southern Ontario on Wednesday, bringing down trees, damaging roofs, knocking out power, toppling a KFC sign and scattering garbage and recycling bins during a windstorm that was widely documented on social media.
Environment Canada reported wind gusts approaching 100 kilometres per hour in Toronto, Hamilton and Brockville, Ont., and even higher wind speeds in Port Colborne and on the shoreline of Lake Eerie.
Much of the chaos was documented on social media, where photos of bizarre wind-related instances were widely shared.
Kentucky Fried Chicken received plenty of unexpected attention following the storm, as photos circulated of an oversized KFC bucket-topped sign that toppled in Hamilton, Ont.
@kfc you dropped a bucket! #windy #HamOnt pic.twitter.com/e6JIutA0Qp— P Di Sabatino (@Dsab21) April 4, 2018
Wicked winds take down trees, power lines and this @kfc bucket! The latest tonight on @CTVNationalNews pic.twitter.com/vU0Y7GVOzH— Peter Akman (@PeterAkman) April 4, 2018
High winds damaged a crane in Mississauga, and appeared to make another crane spin out of control in downtown Toronto.
Really high winds and crazy weather in Toronto caused this crane in Mississauga to collapse backwards pic.twitter.com/zKVQPsewmF— Kyle Smith (@KyleInConcrete) April 4, 2018
@AnthonyFarnell @CP24 @vaughanweather @JimCantore Erin Mills Pkwy and 403 Mississauga Ontario Canada pic.twitter.com/5TpNa5Do5f— Giovanni Simone (@Simone_Gio) April 4, 2018
A crane snapped with heavy winds (90 k) GTA (Mississauga) Area on Wednesday, GlenErin & Eglinton Ave. No Injuries pic.twitter.com/DaqXxOtmu4— Michael Matthew (@Mike_Matthew) April 4, 2018
So this crane at Yonge and Eg has been spinning in circles all morning, I think due to the wind... This can't be safe, right? @CP24 @cityoftoronto pic.twitter.com/qRMAA5TPFj— Carocat (@Carocat20) April 4, 2018
The high winds also toppled garbage and recycling bins on many residential streets, scattering garbage throughout the neighbourhood and tossing the bins into the path of traffic.
One photo shared from Kitchener, Ont., shows several recycling bins scattered across a steep embankment, where they were allegedly blown by the wind.
I found your recycling bin... #windy #onwx #onstorm pic.twitter.com/UTRnxp99Fd— Dan Lauckner (@vidman) April 4, 2018
What. A. Mess. #windy #onwx #onstorm pic.twitter.com/t5Qdm8eL4e— Dan Lauckner (@vidman) April 4, 2018
Hey @TownOfAjax, if you’re home, pick up your bins or you may not have any bins to pick up lol! #Windy pic.twitter.com/PiaeO9pvZV— iAmJulyToNovember (@jayjax1978) April 4, 2018
Pick a bin, any bin. #windy pic.twitter.com/CM6TSMUr3C— Pete Fischer �� (@Spotted) April 4, 2018
A Twitter user in Burlington, Ont., showed that it wasn’t just garbage bins getting blown on the road. She shared a photo of an upright portable toilet standing on the road, which appeared to have been pushed there by the wind. “I hope no one was in this thing,” she wrote.
I hope no one was in this thing when it blew onto the road �� #windy #BurlON pic.twitter.com/mXrazROcWH— Kristen (@Kris10Loch) April 4, 2018
The weather also kicked up massive waves on the shores of the Great Lakes.
Winds now approaching 100 km/h with my anemometer measuring a gust to 92 km/h.— Tom Stef (@vaughanweather) April 4, 2018
Lake Ontario is very rough!#onstorm #onwx #onweather #windy #storm #wx #weather pic.twitter.com/3Vzpdnv6Ll
I Love the motion of your #oceans.... and #lakes. #PortDover pier on a very #windy Wednesday #lighthouse #survivethestorm #waves #weather @OntSouthwest #Canada #LakeErie #NaturePhotography #churning #rage #thegalesofPortDover #LGHphotography pic.twitter.com/LBIEInSI66— Leanne Gauthier-Helmer (@Leaner78) April 5, 2018
Many people reported downed trees and roof damage. Others shared images of roofs or walls torn apart by the gusting wind.
High winds are ripping the shingles off my roof. #Weather #windy #rooftop pic.twitter.com/ffG2s8MhqS— Raine Adams (@RaineAdams1) April 4, 2018
It is windy my dudes#onstorm #windy pic.twitter.com/ZcOIYj4Js4— - ̗̀Zach ̖́- (@Zachruff) April 5, 2018
So the wind was relentless today ... poor tree ... even worse day for the shed #windy #spring2018 #riverside #Oakville pic.twitter.com/6Wu5IMAixe— Jacquie Luscombe (@aahilley) April 5, 2018
More than 143,000 hydro customers in Ontario and Quebec suffered power outages due to the winds, which also brought flurries to many areas. Power was restored to the vast majority of customers by Thursday morning.
Whiteout conditions and powerful winds blowing through Elora, Ontario at this hour @weathernetwork @CTVKitchener #onstorm #onwx pic.twitter.com/Z6MSUWGNNX— Ontario Weather (@OntarioWx) April 4, 2018
Come on down to @Lowes, we have plenty of sturdy shed.... Nevermind.. #OnStorm pic.twitter.com/QaI4hzAloF— TJ Connors (@tjconnorstweets) April 4, 2018
Wild is the wind #onstorm pic.twitter.com/JUP76OXlyX— Susana Molinolo (@foodplayground) April 4, 2018
At least the teens are having fun with the wind... #OnStorm #Markham #StaySafe #Ontario pic.twitter.com/jnWlL0jGeY— Louise Boscardin (@LouiseBoscardin) April 4, 2018
With files from The Canadian Press
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- 'Rat poo everywhere': B.C. family disgusted by rental home
- YouTube shooting hits close to home for Canadians in Silicon Valley
- Windpocalypse Now: Storm wreaks havoc in Ont. neighbourhoods
- Alta. university recovers bulk of $11.8M lost in phishing attack
- Baby dead after mysterious illness at First Nation