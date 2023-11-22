Wind warnings, dust, 'intense' rain and snow. Here's Canada's messy forecast

Canadians are still feeling the impacts of messy weather from coast-to-coast this week, with a number of alerts for snowfall, wind warnings and blizzards in place.

The storm system that brought a rain, snow and freezing rain mix to parts of Ontario on Tuesday is heading to the Atlantic provinces on Wednesday as Canadians get ready for Black Friday shopping trips.

Canadians on the east coast won't be the only ones preparing for snow; portions of B.C., Manitoba and the territories can also expect snow throughout the day on Wednesday.

LOTS OF SNOW EXPECTED IN ATLANTIC CANADA

For portions of New Brunswick, a storm system is expected to drop 10 to 15 centimetres of snow throughout Wednesday.

Communities around Oromocto and Sunbury County, Fredericton and Southern York County should prepare for a "disturbance" travelling from the U.S.

The system will "give snow, heavy at times today before changing to rain this evening as temperatures rise above zero," Environment Canada's snowfall warning reads.

This dumping could make travel difficult for Canadians in the area and reduce visibility "suddenly."

The same storm system will impact some Nova Scotian communities on Wednesday with "heavy" rain.

Lunenburg, Queens, Shelburne and Yarmouth counties could see rainfall totals around 45 millimetres, with rates at times exceeding 15 millimetres per hour, the special weather statement from Environment Canada reads.

Rain will start around noon local time and end overnight.

"Similar storms in the past have caused hazardous driving conditions and pooling of water on roadways," the statement warns. "Be sure storm drains and gutters are cleared of debris."

While flooding is a concern for southern Nova Scotia, northern communities are bracing for wind gusts of up to 100 kilometres an hour.

From Margaree Harbour to Bay St. Lawrence, Environment Canada issued a wind warning.

Beginning early Thursday, Les Suetes, which are winds coming from the southeast, could "toss" objects in the air, the alert reads.

The wind event is expected to "diminish" over the day.

As the storm travels across the East Coast, freezing rain and ice pellets can be expected for central Newfoundland starting Thursday into Friday morning.

"While it is too soon to predict accumulations, the potential exists for an extended period of freezing precipitation," the special weather statement reads.

WIND AND BLIZZARDS

Different weather events are impacting several communities in Canada's north.

Blizzard warnings were issued by Environment Canada for portions of Nunavut including the Rankin Region around Hudson Bay.

This "intense" low-pressure system is moving north across the bay with blizzard conditions developing on Tuesday and wind picking up to more than 100 km/h.

Along with "zero visibility," temperatures for this part of the territory are expected to fall close to -20 C with wind chill values pushing that closer to -40 C.

The same winds forced Environment Canada to issue warnings for portions of northern Quebec including Akulivik and also for Churchill, Man.

The system will impact the communities around Hudson Bay until Thursday when winds will "diminish slowly."

Farther north, some parts of Nunavut are under a snowfall warning. About 20 to 25 centimetres could accumulate by Wednesday evening followed by wind gusts from the impending low-pressure system overnight Wednesday.

"The snow should taper off on Wednesday night, however, depending on the track of the system strong northerly winds may then develop, giving another period of blowing snow to the communities," the alert reads.

AIR QUALITY STATEMENT

Parts of Cariboo and Quesnel, B.C., meanwhile, are under a special air quality statement due to high particulate matter.

According to the statement, high concentrations of dust are impacting the communities and are highest around busy roads and industrial operations.

Poor air quality is a concern for people with chronic diseases, pregnant people, young children and older adults.

People in the area are being advised to "reduce strenuous exercise until the advisory is lifted."