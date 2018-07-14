

CTVNews.ca Staff





Strong winds in Alberta forced the temporary shutdown of several attractions at the Calgary Stampede.

Environment Canada said wind gusts reached up to 100 kilometres per hour in the region on Friday as severe thunderstorms in central Alberta brought a wind storm to Calgary.

Several rides at the Calgary Stampede had to temporarily halt operation for safety.

The wind was so strong it blew out a glass window on the 39th floor of a highrise near the Stampede grounds. The Calgary Fire Department said no one was injured.

"It is concerning,” Fire Captain Trevor Summerfield with the Calgary Fire Department told reporters on Friday. “We want to make sure debris isn't falling to the street. It can cause injury, so we’re doing everything we can to make the area as safe as possible.”

The winds are also to blame for several neighbourhoods losing power in the northern part of the city, which has since been restored.

Things just got very windy at North Hill mall. What you're seeing is dirt and dust in their parking lot. #yyc #yycweather #abstorm pic.twitter.com/L3oFe2awMY — crackmacs (@Crackmacs) July 14, 2018

The wind kicked up while we we at a stampede bbq at heritage park. Six industrial grills going. Steaks flying everywhere. pic.twitter.com/CJasbbq1rq — Dana Goldstein (@ChicFlicks) July 14, 2018

Basically 75% of the Calgary stampede is shut down because of wind — two scoops (@berrrandie) July 14, 2018