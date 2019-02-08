

Joan Bryden and Kristy Kirkup, The Canadian Press





OTTAWA -- Former attorney general Jody Wilson-Raybould says she cannot discuss allegations that she was pressured by the Prime Minister's Office to help SNC-Lavalin avoid a criminal prosecution.

In a statement this morning, Wilson-Raybould says she is bound by solicitor-client privilege and cannot publicly talk about aspects of the case.

The Globe and Mail reported Thursday that Wilson-Raybould was demoted in a cabinet shuffle early last month because she wouldn't intervene in the case of SNC-Lavalin.

The Quebec engineering and construction giant has been charged with bribery and corruption in a bid to secure government business in Libya and wanted a deal, allowed under the law, to pay reparations rather than be prosecuted.

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer and NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh are calling for an ethics probe into the allegations.

Scheer says Conservatives on the House of Commons justice committee, along with the New Democrats, will also force an emergency meeting to consider a motion calling on nine high-ranking government officials to testify, including Wilson-Raybould herself.

BREAKING: New from Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould @Puglaas: "As the former Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada, I am bound by solicitor-client privilege in this matter." #cdnpoli — Michel Boyer (@BoyerMichel) February 8, 2019