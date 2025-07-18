ADVERTISEMENT

Wildfires

Federal officials say wildfire forecast shows high risk of more fires in August

By The Canadian Press

Published

Signage on Highway 2 North near the Provincial Wildfire Centre in Prince Albert, Sask., Wednesday, June 4, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Liam Richards


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.