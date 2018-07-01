Wife of imprisoned Saudi blogger to be sworn in as Canadian citizen
Ensaf Haidar, wife of Raif Badawi, stands next to a poster of a book of articles written by the imprisoned Saudi blogger, Tuesday, June 16, 2015 in Montreal. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press)
Published Sunday, July 1, 2018 3:10PM EDT
SHERBROOKE, Que. - The wife of jailed Saudi blogger Raif Badawi says she's becoming a Canadian citizen today.
Ensaf Haidar says she'll be sworn in this afternoon in Sherbrooke, Que., where she lives with her three children.
Badawi was arrested on June 17, 2012, and later sentenced to 1,000 lashes and 10 years in jail for his criticism of Saudi clerics.
Since Badawi's arrest, Haidar has met with leaders in Canada and around the world while campaigning for his release.
She says she's happy to become a Canadian and feels her citizenship grants her and her children protection.
She's hoping her new status will help her as she pushes to secure her husdand's freedom.
