

CTVNews.ca Staff





An Edmonton man convicted of beating his estranged wife to death has been sentenced to life in prison.

Gilbert Robinson, 62, was convicted of second-degree murder in the beating death of his estranged wife Gina Robinson in January. On Thursday, he was sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 13 years.

“We're relieved because today marks the end to a very long journey,” Michelle Chimko, Gina’s sister, told reporters outside the courtroom. “We're also relieved because today would have been my sister's 58th birthday.”

Court heard that in April 2014, one of Gina’s friends found her bloody and unconscious at the bottom of a staircase. She was taken to hospital, where doctors found she had suffered extensive blunt force trauma, but later died.

With a report from CTV Edmonton’s Matt Woodman