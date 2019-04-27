Flood-weary communities in Manitoba, New Brunswick, Ontario, and Quebec are preparing for a critical weekend as rising water levels force thousands to evacuate their homes.

Rain is expected in Ontario’s cottage country, stretching east into Quebec and Atlantic Canada.

Montreal, Ottawa and many smaller communities have declared states of emergency, prompting the federal government to deploy hundreds of soldiers to help with sandbagging and other relief operations.

“We’re all just putting our shoulder to the wheel in the most effective way, to make sure that the personnel and the resources are available to fight the immediate disaster,” Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale said.

But worried residents are watching as water levels rise fast.

Ontario

The worst is yet to come for Ottawa according to Patrick Nadeau, executive director of Ottawa Riverkeeper, which works to protect the Ottawa River and its tributaries.

“What we’re seeing for the Ottawa area right now is that the peak is set to come around Monday or Tuesday,” he told CTV News Channel. The city issued a state of emergency on Thursday.

“Those levels could be over half a metre from what we’re seeing right now.”

Despite a night that gave Ottawa a break from rain, water levels around the capital region are expected to rise half a metre hiher than they did during a 2017 flood that was thought to have been a once-in-a-century event.

Brian Streatton, engineering manager at the Rideau Valley Conservation Authority, told CTV News Channel that the river is the highest it’s ever been.

“People that live along the Ottawa River from Ottawa down to Montreal are getting flooding at the highest level we’ve ever seen,” he said.

“There was a high snow pack this year throughout the entire Ottawa River watershed and we’ve had some major precipitation events over the last couple of weeks.”

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement forecasting up to 35 millimetres of rain in the Ottawa region.

Four hundred soldiers have been deployed to help battle the flood water. A large focus is being put on the Constance Bay area, which is considered one of the worst hit areas.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visited Constance Bay on Saturday morning, where he spoke with local volunteers. Trudeau and his two sons helped with sandbagging.

A morning report from the board that monitors levels in the Ottawa River near Constance Bay says water levels are just shy of their 2017 levels and are forecast to rise another 47 centimetres.

At a measuring spot near Parliament Hill, where paths and parking lots along the river are already underwater, the board forecasts a rise of another 75 centimetres before water levels peak on May 1.

Nadeau says flooding like this is becoming the new normal, adding that better coordination is needed.

“We need sustained investment in our conservation authorities that help to plan for these disasters.”

There are also flood warnings in several other areas of Ontario, which includes the province’s cottage country.

Bracebridge Mayor Graydon Smith asked cottage owners not to come to their properties to check for damage this weekend because there are a lot of roads closed.

"Don't try and be a hero," he said.

Bracebridge saw some snow overnight and about 34 mm of rain at nearby Muskoka airport.

Quebec

Rainfall warnings have been issued for the southern half of Quebec, with some areas expected to see another 60 mm of rain.

Water at the Chute-Bell dam has reached levels expected once every 1,000 years, but Hydro-Quebec says it's confident the structure is solid.

Provincial police were patrolling homes and cottages along the Rouge River, about 140 kilometres west of Montreal, where 75 people were forced to evacuate.

Meanwhile, soldiers with the Canadian Armed Forces were dispatched to reinforce a dike in Pointe-Calumet, northwest of Montreal, that was threatening to give way.

Officials said Friday morning 3,148 homes are already flooded and another 2,305 are surrounded by high waters. An estimated 1,111 people have been forced from their residences.

Montreal and 13 others municipalities have declared states of emergency in Quebec.

Flood waters in Gatineau are expected to take weeks to recede.

New Brunswick

Meanwhile, the Saint John River has been receding in Fredericton, where parts of the downtown core were underwater this week.

Geoffrey Downey, a spokesperson for New Brunswick Emergency Measures Organization, said while it's raining across much of the province on Saturday, officials aren't expecting a lot of precipitation.

The Red Cross has registered 940 evacuees from 330 households in New Brunswick as of Friday afternoon.

Red Cross officials in New Brunswick said Friday 70 per cent of the people asking for flood assistance this year also asked last year.

Premier Blaine Higgs told reporters that with two floods in as many years it’s clear climate change is affecting flooding frequency, and his new Conservative government will take this into account in future planning.

The latest forecast predicts waters will slowly recede in most areas over the next five days.

Manitoba

In southern Manitoba, the rising Red River has forced some road closures and a small number of evacuations near St. Jean Baptiste but earlier predictions for major flooding between the U.S. border and Winnipeg haven't come to pass.

--- With files from The Canadian Press