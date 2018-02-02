Wiarton Willie foresees more winter for Ontario
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, February 2, 2018 4:56AM EST
Last Updated Friday, February 2, 2018 8:47AM EST
Ontarians could see six more weeks of winter after one of the country's best-known groundhogs saw his shadow.
Officials declared a longer winter after Wiarton Willie emerged from his den just after 8 a.m. ET.
This year was the first for the young rodent, which replaced the previous Willie, who died last September.
Meanwhile, Nova Scotia's famed Shubenacadie Sam had another prediction.
Sam waddled out of his fenced pen at about 8 a.m. local time and wandered around, a sign he was predicting an early end to winter.
Fans looked on and let out loud cheers as Sam, who lives at the Shubenacadie Wildlife Park, scampered around the snowy grounds on what was the 30th anniversary of his annual weather prediction.
Six more weeks of winter! Yup I'm in #Wiarton with @willieofficial & @SunwingVacay. Not a fan of winter Sunwing is giving away a vacay to Mexico! Details https://t.co/o1uiBCdOg1 #1tothesun #partner pic.twitter.com/vTx0reZZAd— Taylor Kaye (@Taylor_Kaye) February 2, 2018
No shadow to be seen! I repeat no shadow! #EarlySpring #GroundhogDay2018 #ShubenacadieSam pic.twitter.com/MSWYoFnO6n— Shubenacadie Sam (@ShubenacadieSam) February 2, 2018
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Source confirms Mulroney will run for Ontario PC leadership as Elliott joins race
- Coun. under fire again for retweeting post from alleged white supremacist group
- Tour this tiny Edmonton home: Could you live in 280 square feet?
- Barry Sherman's cousin makes explosive allegations in Toronto couple's death
- Quick-thinking daughter dials 911 after mother’s car slides into ditch