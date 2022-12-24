'Why, just why?': Some of the more unusual thefts reported in 2022

From bees and beef to famous photos and even someone's home, a number of strange thefts were reported this year.

CTVNews.ca looks at some of the more unusual stolen items that made the news in 2022:

ANIMALS

RCMP in Prince Edward Island announced in May they were searching for a suspect responsible for stealing a colony of bees from a property in Iris.

"We have reason to believe whoever was involved in removing the hive was not experienced in dealing with bees – it is very possible they were stung quite badly when the hive was moved," RCMP Sgt. Leanne Butler said at the time.

In July, Ontario Provincial Police said 44 pigs worth $12,000 were stolen from a farm in Huron County.

Meanwhile, pet stores, and their animals, also were the targets of thefts.

In Oak Bay, B.C., on Vancouver Island, police say a man stole a betta fish, also known as a Siamese fighting fish, and two packages of food in late August.

A Winnipeg woman in November said she believed her turtle was stolen after bringing its tank to a local pet store.

And in early December, Hamilton police made a surprise discovery while trying to arrest a break-in suspect when a green tree python slithered out of the accused's jacket.

An officer at the scene used a baton to bring the python back to the reptile store where it was allegedly stolen.

"I was like, 'Why, just why?'" Rae Delsey, an employee at the store, told CTV News Toronto.

FOOD

In June, police in Charlottetown said a suspect crawled through the drive-thru window at a bagel shop and stole several unspecified items. Police shared security footage of the suspect climbing through the narrow window.

Over in Puslinch, Ont., provincial police say a tractor-trailer containing $50,000 worth of quarter-pound beef patties was stolen in September. Police say both the trailer and the patties were later accounted for.

The stolen patties wouldn't even be the most expensive food heist reported in Canada this year.

Waterloo Regional police in Ontario reported in January that two tractor-trailers containing approximately $363,000 worth of Ferrero Rocher chocolates were stolen the previous Christmas Eve.

FAMOUS CHURCHILL PHOTO STOLEN

Despite being stolen months prior, the theft of an iconic photograph of Sir Winston Churchill from Ottawa's Chateau Laurier hotel wouldn't become known until August.

Not only was the famed portrait, taken by Canadian photographer Yousuf Karsh, stolen, it was also replaced with a fake.

While police said they would investigate the theft, others say it's possible the photo has already been sold.

TINY HOME

Back in June, Ontario Provincial Police in Essex County reported that a tiny home was stolen and later found.

Police said at the time that a trailer, which had the home on it, was taken from a property in Leamington and found in nearby Ruthven.

GOLF CARTS

Police in Ontario's Niagara region reported in November that 44 golf carts worth nearly $450,000 were stolen from a golf course.

The suspects involved are believed to have driven each cart two kilometres across the golf course, through a cut fence and onto a vineyard service road before loading them onto a transport vehicle.

'HAVE YOU SEEN MY WHEELS?'

The County of Wellington in Ontario put out an unusual call for help in April after someone stole the wheels off a mobile sign trailer.

The county shared the news in a tweet showing the sign, which is used for speed enforcement, on stilts but without its wheels.

DECOY OFFICER FOUND

A life-sized cutout of a police officer went missing from the community of Hensall, Ont., over the Labour Day weekend.

Known as "Constable Wes Coast," local Ontario Provincial Police say the aluminum decoy officer was found in a ditch about 13 kilometres away the following month.

TRAIN TRACKS

In March, Waterloo Regional Police said they were investigating the reported theft of light-rail transit track components in Kitchener, Ont.

The theft, which involved metal and wiring, caused hours-long service disruptions.

Waterloo Police Const. Andre Johnson said while early in the investigation, it appeared the metal components in the tracks were targeted for their value.

'HARRY' THE HORSE

A life-sized fibreglass horse named "Harry," which has stood outside of a Kelowna, B.C., horse supplies store since 1995, was reported stolen in June after someone loaded the local landmark onto a U-Haul.

"Harry" would remain missing for weeks until he was eventually reunited with his owners the following month after a local resident found the horse covered in a tarp near an orchard where illegal dumping occurs.

GUITARS REUNITED

Multiple people across Canada reported being reunited with their stolen guitars, in some cases more than a decade later.

A high school teacher in Moncton, N.B., had his $4,000 guitar stolen from his home in the spring of 2013. He would be reunited with it nine years later in August.

That same month, a musician in Edmonton got his 1964 Fender Telecaster, gifted to him by Canadian country legend Big George Moody 40 years ago, after it was stolen from his truck.

Police in Surrey, B.C., helped a musician in July recover one of 14 guitars stolen from him in 2007.

And in Winnipeg, a coffee house owner was reunited with her stolen guitar, a Fender Stratocaster from Australian musician Tash Sultana.

With files from CTV News