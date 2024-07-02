Canada

    • Why are Canadians having fewer kids? We want to hear from you

    A person is holding a baby swaddled in a blanket. (Pexels/Kristina Paukshtite) A person is holding a baby swaddled in a blanket. (Pexels/Kristina Paukshtite)
    Share

    Are fewer Canadians having children?

    There were more babies than 20-something-year-olds in 1915, according to Statistics Canada, where they made up 2.6 per cent of the population. While the number of Canadians under the age of one wavered in the years that followed, the country saw the same numbers during the peak of the baby boomer years, before again tapering off in the 1970s.

    In recent years, it apperars the COVID-19 pandemic impacted the number of births in Canada. There were a total of 374,617 reported in 2018, and that number dwindled in 2022, dropping to a total of 351,679 births. Statistics Canada estimates newborns will make up about one per cent of Canada’s population and projects it will hover around that number for nearly the next twenty years.

    According to a September Statistics Canada report, those between 20 and 29 years old have cited affordability concerns as a contributing factor to holding off on family planning.

    General costs of living, like unaffordable housing and pricier groceries, coupled with a jump in Canada’s unemployment rate, could also be contributing factors, especially as StatCan noted the country’s youth are spending more on housing than all previous generations.

    “The affordability concerns facing youth are influencing the choices young adults are making, such as where to live, and whether to have children, in ways that are expected to influence Canada’s long-term demographic and geographic composition,” the report reads.

    Data released in March by the Canadian Institute for Health Information revealed economic stressors are taking a toll on Canadians’ mental health, too, with 29 per cent aged 18 and older suffering from depression, anxiety or another mental health issue last year. In 2016, 20 per cent reported living with mental illness.

    If you want to have children but are now changing your mind, what are your reasons for doing so? What would need to change so you can start a family? Please share with CTVNews.ca your age and general location when contacting us.

    Share your story by emailing us at dotcom@bellmedia.ca with your name, general location and phone number in case we want to follow up. Your comments may be used in a CTVNews.ca story.

    With files from CTVNews.ca and The Canadian Press 

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    opinion

    opinion Are financial advisors just glorified salespeople?

    Financial advisors can be an excellent resource for busy consumers, but recent allegations against employees of major Canadian banks have raised questions about the integrity of financial advice. Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew addresses some of these concerns and highlights the distinction between unethical practices and the genuine value that good advisors can offer.

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Local Spotlight

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News