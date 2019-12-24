TORONTO -- Those dreaming of a white Christmasin Newfoundland may be receiving a little more than they bargained for.

According to Environment Canada, much of Newfoundland’s east coast is under a winter storm warning, where 30 centimetres of snow is expected on Christmas Eve, with an additional five to 10 centimetres expected overnight. Wind gusts could reach 100 kilometres per hour on Christmas Day as well.

The agency added that visibilitywill likely be near zero due to the snowfall, and suggested roadways maybe difficult to navigate.

“We’re just going to make the best of it and probably do a little bit of sledding, make a snowman and whatever he wants to do,” a man outside playing with a boy told NTV.

The storm forced St. John’s International Airport to nearly halt all operations. Just two flights landed Tuesday morning, while dozens were either delayed or cancelled.

“We didn’t think we were going to get out of Halifax,” said one holiday traveller at the airport. “Everything else was cancelled.”

The snowfall doesn’t appear to be an issue for those tasked with clearing the roads, however.

“It’s powdery stuff to be plowing,” said one snowplow driver. “(It’s) nice and light. I don’t mind it at all, I’ve got all my shopping done.”

The snowstorm forced the closure of all federal and provincial buildings for the day, but many downtownstores remained open for last-minute shoppers.

“Most people that were last-minute shopping are either going to brave the storm or they came out yesterday at the end of the day,” said one man. “It’s better for all of us to have a white Christmas than a green one.”

Environment Canada has also issued special weather statement for Newfoundland’s eastern coastline due to waves that could reach as high as nine metres later this week.

The agency added that another bout of snow is expected on Boxing Day, though it would not give an estimate regarding total accumulation.

With reports from NTV’s Ben Cleary and Jodi Cooke