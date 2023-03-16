Which Canadian cities are most likely to survive a zombie apocalypse?

Edmonton would apparently be the safest place in Canada to survive a hypothetical zombie apocalypse, according to a ranking by Rentola, an online rental portal.

Five factors such as vulnerability, hideouts, supplies, safety and mobility were analyzed to determine the best and worst cities to live in if the undead were to march on the streets.

Vulnerability includes population density and health. Hideouts takes into account average household size, green spaces and housing vacancies. Supplies looks at access to food, water and medicine. Safety takes into account crime and weapons data. Mobility takes into account walking, jogging and cycling scores as well as roads.

Rentola ranked 35 metropolitan areas based on their analysis across the five categories.

Edmonton achieved relatively high scores across the board, which led to its No. 1 ranking.

Following Edmonton, Saskatoon ranked second, due largely to ranking first in terms of safety..

Guelph Ont. and Calgary came in at Nos. 3 and 4, followed by Regina. Guelph ranked first in terms of supplies.

Meanwhile, Saint John, N.B., was identified as the worst city live in if one wants to survive a zombie outbreak, ranking lowest in terms of hideouts and safety.

Here are the cities, ranked:

1. Edmonton

2. Saskatoon

3. Guelph, Ont.

4. Calgary

5. Regina

6. Winnipeg

7. Kelowna, B.C.

8. Greater Sudbury, Ont.

9. Kingston, Ont.

10. Abbotsford, B.C.

11. London, Ont.

12. Windsor, Ont.

13. Oshawa, Ont.

14. Ottawa

15. Peterborough, Ont.

16. Brantford, Ont.

17. St. Catharines Ont.

18. Halifax

19. Hamilton, Ont.

20. Barrie, Ont.

21. Thunder Bay, Ont.

22. Vancouver

23. St. John’s

24. Quebec City

25. Kitchener, Ont.

26. Victoria

27. Lethbridge, Alta.

28. Moncton, N.B.

29. Toronto

30. Saguenay, Que.

31. Sherbrook, Que.

32. Montreal

33. Trois-Rivieres, Que.

34. Belleville, Ont.

35. Saint John, N.B.

Reporting for this story was paid for through The Afghan Journalists in Residence Project funded by Meta.