

CTVNews.ca Staff





What we know so far after a van struck pedestrians in Toronto:

What happened?

At approximately 1:30 p.m. Monday, a van mounted the sidewalk on Toronto’s Yonge St., just south of Finch Ave. The van, which appeared to belong to the rental company Ryder, continued southbound until just south of Sheppard Ave. Witnesses describe seeing it hit multiple pedestrians.

Were people killed or injured?

According to Toronto police, nine people were killed and 16 were injured. The extent of those injuries remains unknown.

What happened to the suspect?

The alleged driver was apprehended by police on Poyntz Ave., which is just south of Sheppard. He is currently in police custody.

Who is the suspect?

The suspect’s identity remains unknown. Witnesses describe seeing police arrest a bald man with a light complexion -- a description that has been corroborated with footage from the scene.

Was this terrorism?

Police have not commented. Both Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale and Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne have separately stated that more information is needed to determine if this was an act of terrorism.