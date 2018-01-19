

Jackie Dunham, CTVNews.ca





After Toronto police announced they have arrested and charged a man in connection to the presumed deaths of two men from the city’s gay village, speculation abounded about who Bruce McArthur is and why police believe he’s the one responsible for these crimes. Here’s what we know so far.

The 66-year-old self-employed landscaper was arrested on Thursday morning and charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the presumed deaths of Andrew Kinsman, 49, and Selim Esen, 44. Kinsman was last seen in late June, while Esen disappeared in mid-April. Their bodies have not been found.

Toronto police said they believe the two men may not be McArthur’s only victims, but refused to elaborate further.

“We believe he is responsible for the deaths of other men who have yet to be identified," Det-Sgt. Hank Idsinga said during a press conference on Thursday.

The police task force investigating deaths of Kinsman and Esen have been sharing information with another task force looking into the disappearances of three other men from the village in 2012, police said.

Police said McArthur, who lives in a high-rise in the city’s Thorncliffe Park neighbourhood, was active on a number of dating websites as were the two victims, according to police.

It’s believed that McArthur and Kinsman had a sexual relationship for some time, but it’s unclear what his relationship with Esen might have been, Idsinga said.

On the dating site “Silver Daddies,” a profile for McArthur reads “Just here to see what’s out there and maybe make a few new friends… I can be a bit shy until I get to know you, but am a romantic at heart.”

In December, Toronto police issued a warning about dating apps, such as Tinder or Grindr, in relation to the disappearances of Esen and Kinsman.

McArthur’s Facebook profile offers other clues about his life; for example, he often posted recipes, images of animals, and trending videos. He was also pictured in photos with friends out in the village or at other events around the city. One photo McArthur posted showed a large group of people celebrating Nowruz, the Iranian New Year.

According to his bio, McArthur attended Fenelon Falls Secondary School in the Kawartha Lakes area.

On McArthur’s list of Facebook “friends,” one of the men who went missing in 2012, Skandaraj “Skanda” Navaratnam, is displayed as one of his connections.

As the investigation continues, police are searching five properties connected to McArthur for more evidence. Four of those properties are located in Toronto, while the other one is in Madoc, Ont. in eastern Ontario.