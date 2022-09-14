What we know so far about Canada's Sept. 19 commemorative ceremony for Queen Elizabeth II

On Monday, Sept. 19, Canada will be marking the death of Queen Elizabeth II with a national day of mourning and a national commemorative ceremony in the nation's capital.

The events—happening the same day as the Queen's state funeral at Westminster Abbey—will include a memorial parade through downtown Ottawa, a service at the Christ Church Cathedral, and a CF-18 fighter jet flypast over Parliament Hill.

While plans are still being finalized, government officials speaking on background briefed reporters on Wednesday about the elements of the event already ironed out, and offered new details on how Canadians can take part.

Mindful of the heightened security on Parliament Hill around major events since this winter's convoy protests, officials said plans are being made to ensure these commemorations in honour of the life and contributions of Canada’s longest reigning monarch can be held in "a family-friendly environment."

Here's what we know so far.

MEMORIAL PARADE

The day's events will begin with a memorial parade at approximately 10:10 a.m. ET and last 40 minutes as it makes its way along the 2.2-kilometre route.

The parade will begin at the Cartier Square Drill Hall, a military training facility next to Ottawa City Hall along the Rideau Canal which currently serves two regiments, the Governor General's Foot Guards and the Cameron Highlanders of Ottawa.

The parade—consisting of members of the Canadian Armed Forces and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police—will travel past the National Aboriginal Veterans Monument and the National War Memorial on Elgin Street, before turning onto Wellington Street heading towards the cathedral.

A member of the National Sentry Program will carry Her Majesty's personal Canadian flag, and 32 members of the Canadian Armed Forces' Central Band will also take part, according to a government official.

A 96-gun salute—one round for every year of Queen Elizabeth II's life—will be conducted during the parade.

People are invited to gather along the parade route to watch, with plans being made to set up barricades and close roads for safety.

There will also be screens set up at the Garden of the Provinces and Territories on Wellington Street for spectators to take in the entire morning's events.

CATHEDRAL SERVICE

The hour-and-fifteen minute service at the Christ Church Cathedral is invitation-only, with federal officials saying they are expecting 600 guests.

Expected to get underway at 11 a.m. ET, officials have not released specifics on who will be in attendance.

With Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Gov. Gen. Mary Simon travelling as part of a Canadian delegation to London for the state funeral, the cathedral is expected to be filled with dignitaries, parliamentarians, members of the diplomatic corps, representatives of various faith communities, and charities with whom Queen Elizabeth II had a close connection.

There will be a commemorative processional led by a piper, that will include honorary pallbearers, representatives from each of the 16 military regiments of Her Majesty, and a representative of the RCMP musical ride, among others.

Officials said that the ceremony will involve both religious and non-religious elements, reflective of the diversity of religions observed in Canada, as well as a tribute from an Algonquin spiritual adviser affiliated with the cathedral.

The ceremony will also include hymns and songs, a tribute video montage featuring an original piece composed by the Canadian Armed Forces for the occasion, musical interludes by Canadian artists, an address by a yet-to-be-announced "eminent Canadian," and a moment of silence.

For anyone looking to watch across Canada, the ceremony will be televised live and streamed online.

When the ceremony concludes, church bells will toll, and there will be a Royal Canadian Air Force CF-18 flypast in the "missing person formation" moving over Parliament Hill, towards the cathedral.

POST-MOURNING PERIOD

Canadian flags that have been flying at half-mast on all federal buildings and establishments in Canada and abroad, including the Peace Tower, are expected to be raised at sunset on the day of the funeral.

While Canada's official period of mourning will end after Monday, a series of changes are still ahead for Canadian institutions.

Because King Charles III has been proclaimed as Canada's head of state, some procedural and ceremonial adjustments have already been made.

For example, Canada’s Royal Anthem, "God Save The Queen" has become "God Save The King." The Queen's Privy Council is now the King's Privy Council, and the Official Opposition's formal title is now "His Majesty's Loyal Opposition."

Protocol states that Queen Elizabeth II's portrait should remain up until the day after the funeral, but then these images in buildings across the country are expected to be removed and replaced with the portrait of the new Sovereign, once one becomes available, which could take time.

The royal cypher– the personal monogram of the Queen that is used on the insignia of Canadian orders, medals, and badges – will also eventually be replaced by King Charles' III's personal cypher.

Going forward, while Canadian currency that bears Queen Elizabeth II's image remains legal tender, it's possible in the future the federal government could direct the Royal Canadian Mint to design and circulate new coins and bills that feature a portrait of the King.