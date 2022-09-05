What we know about the two men at the centre of a manhunt in Saskatchewan

Saskatchewan and neighbouring provinces remain on high alert for two suspects wanted by RCMP after 10 people were killed and 18 others were injured in multiple stabbing attacks.

Damien Sanderson, 31, and Myles Sanderson, 30, are wanted by Saskatchewan RCMP in connection with the attacks that took place across the James Smith Cree Nation and the neighbouring village of Weldon on Sunday.

CTVNews.ca takes a look at what is known about the suspects so far:

On Monday, RCMP announced charges against both suspects. Myles is charged with three counts of first degree murder, one count of attempted murder and one count of breaking and entering. Damien is charged with one count of first degree murder, one count of attempted murder and one count of breaking and entering.

Police describe Damien as being five feet seven inches tall, weighing 155 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Myles is six feet one inch tall, 240 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

The pair were last seen in Regina on Monday morning, and were last known to be travelling in a black Nissan Rogue with the licence plate 119 MPI. During a press conference on Sunday, Commanding Officer Rhonda Blackmore said they are not sure if the suspects have changed their vehicle since and their direction of travel remains unknown.

A dangerous persons alert first sent in Saskatchewan has been extended to Alberta and Manitoba as the manhunt continues.

The motive behind the stabbings remains unknown, but RCMP believe some of the victims were targeted by the suspects while others were attacked at random.

In a video posted to Twitter on Monday morning, Regina Police Service Chief Evan Bray said efforts are being made by both RCMP and the Regina Police Service to find the suspects.

"We will not stop this investigation until we have those two safely in custody,” he said in the video.

Though the suspects are considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached if seen, Bray says anyone with information on their whereabouts should notify police immediately.

“We are confident that someone out there knows the whereabouts of these two and has information that would be valuable to the police. I urge you to get in touch with your local police service to let us know,” he said.

Anyone who encounters the suspects are asked to call 911 and leave the area immediately.

With files from CTV News Regina and The Canadian Press