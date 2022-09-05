What we know about the Saskatchewan stabbing suspects
Saskatchewan and neighbouring provinces remain on high alert for two suspects wanted by RCMP after 10 people were killed and 18 others were injured in multiple stabbing attacks.
Damien Sanderson, 31, and Myles Sanderson, 30, are wanted by Saskatchewan RCMP in connection with the attacks that took place across the James Smith Cree Nation and the neighbouring village of Weldon on Sunday.
CTVNews.ca takes a look at what is known about the suspects so far:
On Monday, RCMP announced charges against both suspects. Myles is charged with three counts of first degree murder, one count of attempted murder and one count of breaking and entering. Damien is charged with one count of first degree murder, one count of attempted murder and one count of breaking and entering.
Police describe Damien as being five feet seven inches tall, weighing 155 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Myles is six feet one inch tall, 240 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.
The pair were last seen in Regina on Monday morning, and were last known to be travelling in a black Nissan Rogue with the licence plate 119 MP1. During a press conference on Sunday, Commanding Officer Rhonda Blackmore said they are not sure if the suspects have changed their vehicle since and their direction of travel remains unknown.
A dangerous persons alert first sent in Saskatchewan has been extended to Alberta and Manitoba as the manhunt continues.
The motive behind the stabbings remains unknown, but RCMP believe some of the victims were targeted by the suspects while others were attacked at random.
In a video posted to Twitter on Monday morning, Regina Police Service Chief Evan Bray said efforts are being made by both RCMP and the Regina Police Service to find the suspects.
"We will not stop this investigation until we have those two safely in custody,” he said in the video.
Though the suspects are considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached if seen, Bray says anyone with information on their whereabouts should notify police immediately.
“We are confident that someone out there knows the whereabouts of these two and has information that would be valuable to the police. I urge you to get in touch with your local police service to let us know,” he said.
Anyone who encounters the suspects are asked to call 911 and leave the area immediately.
With files from CTV News Regina and The Canadian Press
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Arrest warrants issued as manhunt for Saskatchewan stabbing suspects intensifies
Police have charged two men suspected in a series of stabbings in Saskatchewan that have left 10 dead and 18 injured while the hunt for Damien Sanderson and Myles Sanderson continues Monday.
What we know about the Saskatchewan stabbing suspects
Saskatchewan police continue to search for two suspects facing charges of first degree murder in relation to multiple stabbings on Sunday that left 10 people dead and 18 others hospitalized.
Timeline of the police response to stabbings in Saskatchewan that killed at least 10
A stabbing rampage on a Saskatchewan First Nation and in a nearby village left 10 people dead and 15 others injured, provincial RCMP said Sunday as officers continued to search for two suspects. Here's a timeline of the police response
'Shocked and devastated': Reaction to stabbing rampage at First Nation, village in Saskatchewan
A stabbing rampage on a Saskatchewan First Nation and in a nearby village left 10 people dead and 15 others injured, provincial RCMP said Sunday as officers continued to search for two suspects. Here is some of the reaction.
Workers falling behind as some corporations see record profits, labour leaders say
A record labour shortage and rising wages may seem like good news for workers, but labour leaders say employees aren't seeing the gains that corporations are experiencing amid sky-high inflation.
Judge grants Trump's request for a 'special master' to review materials seized from Mar-a-Lago
A federal judge has granted former U.S. President Donald Trump's request to appoint a 'special master' to review materials that the FBI seized from Mar-a-Lago last month.
Liz Truss vows tax cuts after winning vote to be next British prime minister
Liz Truss has been elected as the Conservative Party's new leader, the party announced Monday, and she will take office Tuesday as Britain's new prime minister to steer the country through an acute cost-of-living crisis.
Invasive insect discovered in southern Ontario could pose risk for hemlock trees
Researchers have discovered an invasive insect infestation near Cobourg, Ont., which they say could have a detrimental effect on hemlock trees essential to their ecosystems and used in certain wood products.
Coins worth up to US$290,000 found under kitchen floorboards
A house refurbishment in northern England has uncovered a trove of gold coins, which could be worth up to £250,000 (US$290,000) at auction next month.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
Can you be addicted to food? Theory on what's fuelling North America's obesity problem gains ground
W5 investigates a theory that's not widely accepted in scientific circles, but is gaining ground: that North America's obesity problem is being fuelled by a physical addiction to highly processed foods.
Why industrial farm animals could be the source of the next pandemic
Experts warn the next pandemic could come sooner than you think, and that unless changes are made to industrial farming practices worldwide, it could spark a virus more deadly than COVID-19.
W5 INVESTIGATES | Viral Facebook post sparks criminal investigation into pediatric dentist
W5 investigates disturbing allegations against a pediatric dentist in Nova Scotia whose treatment of children over five decades is now an alleged crime.
Did politics muzzle a doctor who spoke out about the Ontario government's COVID-19 response?
CTV W5's latest investigation: For a year, Dr. Brooks Fallis ran the Critical Care unit at a Brampton Hospital. He openly criticized Premier Ford’s COVID-19 response and was warned by his bosses there could be consequences.
Canada has 'abysmal' whistleblower protections, advocates call out Trudeau directly for inaction
Canada ranks among the worst in the world when it comes to protecting whistleblowers, according to a recent report.
Tumultuous times in House of Windsor raise concerns about monarchy's future
With Prince Andrew the latest in a string of British royal scandals, is the House of Windsor starting to crumble?
Nearly two decades after working at a pulp mill, workers complain their health was compromised
In 2002, the owners of the mill in Dryden, Ont. started a project to reduce emissions, but workers on the construction project complain that they were exposed to toxic chemicals that damaged their health. CTV's W5 spoke with some of the workers about what they went through.
Sexual abuse in the military: Soldiers speak of systemic problems in a 'toxic culture'
W5 investigates sexual misconduct in the military, and interviews Canadian soldiers who claim they were sexually abused while serving their country.
Toronto
-
Doug Ford and other Ontario politicians offer condolences following deadly Saskatchewan stabbings
Ontario Premier Doug Ford, as well as other municipal politicians, have offered their condolences to the families and communities impacted by a series of stabbings in Saskatchewan that left 10 people dead and more than a dozen hospitalized.
-
Man dead after hit-and-run at Yonge and College
A man believed to be in his 40s has died after being struck by a driver who fled the scene at a busy downtown intersection in the early hours Monday.
-
Arrest warrants issued as manhunt for Saskatchewan stabbing suspects intensifies
Police have charged two men suspected in a series of stabbings in Saskatchewan that have left 10 dead and 18 injured while the hunt for Damien Sanderson and Myles Sanderson continues Monday.
Ottawa
-
No injuries reported in four long weekend fires
Ottawa firefighters were kept busy Sunday and overnight with fires this long weekend.
-
Here's what's open and closed in Ottawa on Labour Day
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what's open and closed in Ottawa on Labour Day.
-
Arrest warrants issued as manhunt for Saskatchewan stabbing suspects intensifies
Police have charged two men suspected in a series of stabbings in Saskatchewan that have left 10 dead and 18 injured while the hunt for Damien Sanderson and Myles Sanderson continues Monday.
Barrie
-
Barrie-area soldiers deployed for Arctic operation
A Barrie-based regiment from the Canadian Armed Forces recently led a mission to the Arctic.
-
Fire damages five townhomes in Essa Township
An early morning fire on Monday in Essa Township has left several townhomes with extensive damage.
-
Warm weather returns for back-to-school in Simcoe County
Simcoe County has recently experienced fall-like temperatures, but when the bell rings on the new school year, temperatures are expected to rise.
Kitchener
-
Tragic hockey player death, Trudeau in Kitchener, arson investigation: Top stories of the week
A tragic death of a hockey player in Ayr, the prime minister making an announcement in Kitchener, and a fire at a historic Cambridge building being investigated as arson round out the top stories of the week.
-
Arrest warrants issued as manhunt for Saskatchewan stabbing suspects intensifies
Police have charged two men suspected in a series of stabbings in Saskatchewan that have left 10 dead and 18 injured while the hunt for Damien Sanderson and Myles Sanderson continues Monday.
-
Regional police conducting investigation at Kitchener encampment
Waterloo regional police are in the area of Victoria and Weber Streets in Kitchener for an investigation.
London
-
‘These are boots on the ground people’: Sarnia celebrates 120th Labour Day Parade
In a community known for people who put their ‘boots on the ground’ hundreds of people did just that on Labour Day as they walked in the annual parade in Sarnia, Ont.
-
What’s open and what’s closed this Labour Day Monday in London, Ont.
With the Labour Day long weekend about to kick off, Londoners will be looking for stuff to do for the last hurrah of the summer season. Here’s a list of what is opened and what is closed in London this Labour Day Monday.
-
London police investigating two suspicious fires Sunday morning
The London Police Street Crime Unit was busy Sunday morning investigating a pair of suspicious fires.
Windsor
-
Windsor police to increase presence downtown following weekend assaults
After responding to a random attack and serious stabbing over the long weekend, Windsor police say they will be increasing their presence in the downtown core Monday.
-
Uber Eats: Windsor one of top cities using app to order sexual health products
Windsor has been ranked as one of Canada’s top 10 cities getting busy —ordering sexual health items to their front doors, according to Uber Eats.
-
What's open, what's closed Labour Day in Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent
As summer vacation comes to an end, there are a number of closures to look out for in Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent this Labour Day.
Montreal
-
Quebec's party leaders offer competing views on immigration amid labour shortage
Quebec's main party leaders are spreading out around the province this Labour Day, after a Sunday spent campaigning in the Greater Montreal Area.
-
Candidate puts Liberal leader on defensive after comments about French-language and secularism laws
Liberal leader Dominique Anglade is in a quandary over the positions of one of her candidates on secularism and French, after the Liberal candidate in Laurier-Dorion, Deepak Awasti, has denounced Bill 101 as well as Bill 21 in publications.
-
Slight gains for Conservatives and Liberals, but polls still say a CAQ landslide is coming on Oct. 3
Polls continue to say Francois Legault's CAQ party will take power on Oct. 3 with a massive majority. The question remains: How big will they win by, how much will other parties lose, and how many parties will have seats in the National Assembly?
Atlantic
-
Popular N.S. battle rapper identified as victim in fatal Halifax stabbing
Halifax Regional Police has identified the victim as 36-year-old Patrick Wayne Stay and ruled his death a homicide.
-
Ferry rides between P.E.I and N.S. cancelled due to steering issues that halted ship
The ferry operator cancelled the five remaining trips for the day between the two provinces on the MV Confederation, as well as the ship's first scheduled trip Monday morning.
-
Some Maritimers want to avoid a carbon tax, others want rebate to help those on low-incomes
While the idea has caused controversy for some, others, like the Ecology Action Centre’s Thomas Arnason McNeil, believe Nova Scotia should implement a carbon tax and use the rebate to help those on low-incomes bridge the affordability gap.
Winnipeg
-
Sask. RCMP say suspects still at large after 10 killed, 15 injured in stabbings
Ten people are dead and another 15 are in hospital following multiple stabbings in multiple locations, according to Saskatchewan RCMP. The attacks occurred on James Smith Cree Nation and in the community of Weldon. As of Sunday afternoon, police were investigating 13 separate crime scenes in relation to the attacks.
-
'Exceptionally bright and just beautiful to watch': how to see the northern lights in Manitoba
Manitobans have been treated to a spectacular show in the sky over the last few days as the aurora borealis - otherwise known as the northern lights - have been particularly active.
-
Late field goal lifts Blue Bombers to win over Roughriders at Labour Day Classic
A 55-yard field goal by Marc Liegghio lifted the Winnipeg Blue Bombers to a 20-18 victory over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Sunday at Mosaic Stadium.
Calgary
-
Arrest warrants issued as manhunt for Saskatchewan stabbing suspects intensifies
Police have charged two men suspected in a series of stabbings in Saskatchewan that have left 10 dead and 18 injured while the hunt for Damien Sanderson and Myles Sanderson continues Monday.
-
Air Force Museum Society of Alberta lands Cold War-era jet
The Air Force Museum Society of Alberta will soon have another Cold War-era jet on display in Calgary.
-
One dead in single-vehicle rollover near Drumheller
Mounties out of Drumheller, Alta., say one person is dead in the aftermath of a single-vehicle rollover on Monday morning.
Edmonton
-
Family concerned after full ETS buses miss stops during morning school rush
A southwest Edmonton family hopes the city improves transit service to help students get to school after some were left waiting at stops last week.
-
Three consumer traps to be aware of to help limit spending
As inflation and the cost of living are on the rise, a financial expert recommends knowing common marketing traps used to entice consumers into spending.
-
Timeline of the police response to stabbings in Saskatchewan that killed at least 10
A stabbing rampage on a Saskatchewan First Nation and in a nearby village left 10 people dead and 15 others injured, provincial RCMP said Sunday as officers continued to search for two suspects. Here's a timeline of the police response
Vancouver
-
Back to school: Psychologist's tips to handle kids' fear, uncertainty as they return to class
With some kids possibly feeling overwhelmed or anxious about heading back to class this week, a Canadian psychologist says it's important to reinforce they're capable of handling that change.
-
Man wanted in connection to break-and-enter, assault: Kamloops RCMP
Kamloops Mounties are looking for a man they say is wanted for break-and-enter and assault with a weapon.
-
Wildfires burning in Washington, Idaho prompt smoke advisories in southeastern B.C.
B.C.'s southeast corner is warned to expect smoky conditions over the next couple of days due to wildfires burning south of the border.
Politics
-
Inflation, summer travel woes set to remain hot political issues this fall
The Liberals and Conservatives are headed for a showdown in Ottawa this fall over the hottest political files of the summer, with both parties making plans to prioritize issues like inflation and travel woes.
-
Iqaluit water issues a matter of Arctic security, Nunavut MP Lori Idlout says
Nunavut's capital was able to avert a water-shortage crisis last week, but the member of Parliament for the territory says infrastructure in the North is an issue of Arctic security.
-
Emergencies Act inquiry will be delayed until October due to commissioner's illness
The inquiry into Ottawa's unprecedented use of the Emergencies Act during protests last winter will be delayed until October because of a health issue. The Public Order Emergency Commission was to begin hearings Sept. 19 but will be delayed now until Oct. 13, a statement from the commission said Friday.
Health
-
Health-care labour shortage a long time coming, requires shift to team-based care
Nearly two and a half years since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the staffing conundrum initially driven by high infection rates has evolved into an acute labour challenge.
-
Cause of pneumonia cluster in Argentina identified as legionella
A cluster of pneumonia cases in Tucuman, Argentina, was caused by legionella, the bacteria that causes Legionnaires' disease, the Pan American Health Organization said.
-
Zimbabwe says measles outbreak has killed 700 children
The death toll from a measles outbreak in Zimbabwe has risen to almost 700 children, the country's health ministry has said.
Sci-Tech
-
China accuses Washington of cyberspying on university
China on Monday accused Washington of breaking into computers at a university that U.S. officials say does military research, adding to complaints by both governments of rampant online spying against each other.
-
Cuban scientists race to save one of the world's rarest crocodiles
Illegal hunting and hybridization with American crocodiles - which muddles the species' genetics - have for decades threatened populations in Cuba. A warming climate, which alters the sex ratio of newborn crocs, poses a new threat.
-
Irish regulators fine Instagram 405M euros for data breach
Irish regulators are slapping Instagram with a big fine after an investigation found the social media platform mishandled teenagers' personal data.
Entertainment
-
Foo Fighters pay tribute to drummer Taylor Hawkins at emotional London concert
A star-studded line-up, including Paul McCartney and Liam Gallagher, joined the Foo Fighters for an emotional tribute to the band's drummer Taylor Hawkins at a concert in London on Saturday night.
-
Excitement rises as 'Don't Worry Darling' arrives in Venice
The Venice Film Festival is buzzing with anticipation for Olivia Wilde's 'Don't Worry Darling,' which is having its world premiere Monday night on the Lido.
-
In Venice, Harry Styles talks acting, music and fans
Harry Styles already has an enviable acting resume for a newcomer, from Christopher Nolan's 'Dunkirk' to the upcoming 'Don't Worry Darling' and 'My Policeman.' But the pop star said Monday at the Venice International Film Festival that, with acting, he often feels as if he has 'no idea what I'm doing.'
Business
-
Global stocks sink as Europe faces new squeeze on gas supply
Global stock markets sank Monday as Europe faced a new squeeze on Russian gas supplies.
-
OPEC+ makes small trim to world oil supplies as prices fall
OPEC and allied oil-producing countries, including Russia, made a small trim in their supplies to the global economy Monday, underlining their unhappiness as recession fears help drive down crude prices -- along with the cost of gasoline, to drivers' delight.
-
Parents struggling with inflation: 'I left that $25 backpack for my preschooler at the checkout.'
Just 36 per cent of American parents said they would be able to pay for everything their kids need this school year, according to Morning Consult's annual back-to-school shopping report.
Lifestyle
-
Coins worth up to US$290,000 found under kitchen floorboards
A house refurbishment in northern England has uncovered a trove of gold coins, which could be worth up to £250,000 (US$290,000) at auction next month.
-
Hillary Clinton describes the moment she decided to switch to her famous pantsuits
Hillary Clinton revealed that the origins of her trademark penchant for pantsuits trace back to "suggestive" photos from a public appearance in Brazil that ultimately led to her photo being used in lingerie advertisements.
-
Orcas 'swimming right past' Victoria Inner Harbour delight onlookers
A family of Bigg's killer whales, or transient orcas, were spotted swimming in the Victoria Inner Harbour Friday morning. The pod of five orcas came into the harbor around 10 a.m., delighting onlookers and causing boats in the harbour to come to a standstill. A video of the orcas was captured by Orca Spirit Adventures, a whale watching company based out of Victoria.
Sports
-
Canada takes alternate route to women's hockey gold at world championship
Canada had to find a different way to win a women's world hockey title after its Olympic triumph earlier this year and world championship gold a year ago.
-
Nick Kyrgios beats 2021 champion Daniil Medvedev at U.S. Open, discusses mental state
Nick Kyrgios defeated defending U.S. Open champion Daniil Medvedev in four sets and, after the match, discussed struggles with his mental health.
-
Ottawa's Dabrowski and Mexico's Olmos advance to women's doubles quarters U.S. Open
Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski and Mexican partner Giuliana Olmos have advanced to the women's doubles quarterfinals of the U.S. Open.
Autos
-
Tesla driver appears to be asleep going more than 100 km/h on busy Ontario highway
Video has emerged showing a Tesla driver appearing to be asleep behind the wheel while travelling more than 100 km/h on a busy Ontario highway.
-
Ontario installing its first-ever diverging diamond interchange and here's how it works
Ontario drivers may soon find themselves on the province's first-ever diverging diamond interchange that is set to open this year.
-
F1 leader Verstappen returns to his Orange Army at Dutch GP
Formula One leader Max Verstappen returns home to his Orange Army of fans at the Dutch Grand Prix this weekend, with another world title approaching ominously and a different award already in hand.