RCMP investigators are appealing to the public for information concerning two high-profile cases involving the deaths of three people and the disappearances of two teenagers in northern British Columbia.

Last week, a young international couple was found shot dead along the side of a highway. Days later and several hundred kilometres away, a burnt-out camper truck belonging to two young men was discovered and the body of an unidentified man was located not far from the vehicle. The teenagers have not been heard from since.

While police have been hesitant to connect the two cases, RCMP Sgt. Janelle Shoihet acknowledged they weren’t ruling out that possibility.

“It’s unusual to have two major investigations undergoing of this nature in northern B.C. at the same time and so we recognize that there is a possibility that these could be linked,” Shoihet said during a press conference in Surrey, B.C. on Monday.

As investigators release more details about the double homicide, disappearances, and unknown body, here is what we know so far about the unsolved cases.

Chynna Deese and Lucas Fowler

On July 15, a road worker discovered the bodies of Australian Lucas Fowler and his American girlfriend Chynna Deese on the side of a remote section of the Alaska Highway, some 20 kilometres south of Liard Hot Springs.

Fowler, 23, and Deese, 24, were travelling in a blue, 1986 Chevy van on a three-week road trip through Canada to Alaska. Fowler had been working on a ranch near Hudson’s Hope in B.C. and Deese travelled from her home in North Carolina to join him for the journey.

RCMP said the couple had been shot to death sometime between July 14 and July 15, when their bodies were found.

On Monday, RCMP released a composite sketch of a bearded man a witness saw speaking with Fowler on the side of the road a short time before their deaths.

The man was driving an older-model Jeep Cherokee with a black racing stripe on the hood and was travelling south at the time. He has been described as a white man with darker skin, dark hair and a possible beard or glasses. He is believed to be shorter than 6’3,” Fowler’s height.

Sgt. Janelle Shoihet avoided calling the bearded man a suspect in the case; instead, she said police were simply interested in speaking with him as part of the investigation.

Police asked anyone who saw the young couple or their van, particularly anyone with a dash camera, to come forward.

Fowler’s father echoed the RCMP’s public appeal for assistance during Monday’s press conference in Surrey.

“However little, please contact police,” Chief Insp. Stephen Fowler of the New South Wales Police Force in Australia pleaded.

Stephen Fowler said his long career in policing could not have prepared him for the news of his son’s death. He said his son was “having the time of his life” travelling the world with his girlfriend before his death.

“It’s a love story that's ended tragically,” he said. “It’s the worst-ever love story. We have two young people who had everything ahead of them who have been murdered.”

RCMP also released security footage showing Fowler and Deese at a Fort Nelson gas station on July 13, two days before their bodies were found. In the video, the couple can be seen filling up the tank and washing their van before driving away sometime before 8 p.m. that evening.

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky

Four days after the discovery of Fowler and Deese’s bodies, a burnt-out truck belonging to two young men was found on Highway 37 near Dease Lake in B.C., located approximately 470 kilometres southwest of the double homicide.

Investigators said Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, from Port Alberni on Vancouver Island were travelling in a truck with a sleeping camper through B.C. on their way to Whitehorse to look for work. Police said it’s unclear why the men appear to have returned to B.C. or what their travel plans may have been.

The two young men were last seen heading south from a Super A general store in Dease Lake on Friday. They have been declared missing.

RCMP Cpl. Chris Manseau said they’re treating the case as a missing person’s investigation at this point.

“They periodically connected with family and friends over the past week and it’s possible that they’re now in an area without cell coverage,” he said at a press conference in Surrey on Monday.

Unidentified body

Only two kilometres from where the flaming truck was found, RCMP said they discovered the body of an unknown man.

Investigators are still working to confirm the identity of the man, but they said it wasn’t that of McLeod or Schmegelsky.

On Monday, RCMP released a sketch of the deceased man in the hopes the public would be able to help identify him. He’s been described as between the age of 50 and 60 with a heavy build, grey hair, and a beard. The man would have been between 5’8” and 5’10” tall.

Police have not said how the unidentified man died or if he was the victim of homicide. It’s also unclear if or how the man is connected to the teenagers’ burned-out truck and disappearances.

In light of the “tragic and unusual nature” of these investigations, Shoihet asked the public to take extra precautions while travelling in the area.

“We would like to stress the importance of heightened vigilance and awareness for anybody travelling in and around the area. We encourage people to camp in known or established areas or locations,” she said.

Shoihet also asked travellers to regularly check in with friends and family during their trip.