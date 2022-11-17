What the latest Canadian mortgage quote data shows
In October, Canadian properties of all types faced a steep drop-off in interest for mortgage quotes, according to data released from Ratesdotca’s mortgage quoter.
The data, which follows the sixth overnight rate hike of the year, comes as interest in shorter-term fixed-rate mortgages has increased. This may indicate that homeowners and investors are hunkering down to see how market conditions weather the last potential rate hike of the year on Dec. 7.
“Locking into a one-or two-year fixed-rate mortgage with the intention of riding out the current volatility in the mortgage market is a strategy that might work for some and not for others,” said Victor Tran, a RATESDOTCA mortgage and real estate expert, in a news release sent to CTVNews.ca.
“For those who are maxed out on their home expenses and can’t handle another increase, locking into a longer-term fixed rate might be a better option,” Tran says. “Additionally, short-term fixed rates are slightly higher than five-year fixed rates at the moment, so consumers would be paying more to be on this strategy.”
According to Ratesdotca, mortgage quotes for primary properties fell by 59 per cent and vacation properties plummeted by 64 per cent month-over-month in October.
After peaking for the year in September, mortgage quotes for investment properties dropped 60 per cent month-over-month in October. Additionally, new purchase mortgage quotes dropped the same percentage (60) in October, and quotes for renewals and refinancing dropped 51 per cent month-over-month.
Ratesdotca also said that the preference gap between fixed and variable-rate mortgages is narrowing, “with only a 56-point difference between the number of quotes for both product types in October.”
'I fear the worst': Canadian says missing father may be in Chinese custody for speaking out
The daughter of a missing Chinese human rights defender is pleading with the Vietnamese and Chinese governments to reveal her father's whereabouts and allow him to travel to Canada.
'Roofs can collapse:' The science behind lake-effect snow storms like the one hitting Ontario this weekend
Communities around southern Ontario are bracing for intense winter weather as a lake-effect squall pattern threatens to deliver large amounts of snow Friday and into the weekend. An Environment Canada meteorologist explains how lake-effect snow systems work.
NEW | A national dental-care benefit is about to become law, here's who is eligible
Canada will soon have its first form of national dental care coverage, now that legislation implementing a benefit program for children under the age of 12, has passed. The bill bringing in the dental benefit passed the final stage in the Senate. It is now awaiting Royal Assent. Ahead of that, here's exactly what the 'Canada Dental Benefit' includes, and how it will work.
How Canada's inflation compares with other G20 nations
World leaders of the G20 concluded a summit in Indonesia at a time when nearly all member nations are battling high inflation. While Canada's has flattened, a CTVNews.ca analysis looks at how we compare with other nations, some of which continue to experience skyrocketing inflation.
In October, Canadian properties of all types faced a steep drop-off in interest for mortgage quotes, according to data released by a mortgage quoting website.
'Inclusion benefits everyone': B.C. company sparking meaningful conversations about Down syndrome by selling soap
Simon Vanderloo and his older sister, Caroline Short, have turned their soap-making hobby into a business that's pushing boundaries and breaking down stereotypes.
National Capital Commission to close 24 Sussex Drive
The National Capital Commission is beginning the process of closing 24 Sussex Drive, with work scheduled to begin in the new year to remove asbestos and aging infrastructure.
Mexico investigates death of U.S. tourist seen in fight video
Mexican prosecutors said Thursday they have opened an investigation into the death of a U.S. woman seen being beaten in a video that has gone viral.
'This is new Canada': Head coach Herdman coolheaded as dramatic Panenka penalty sees Canada stun Japan
Canada wrapped up their World Cup preparations with a dramatic 2-1 victory over 24th-ranked Japan on Thursday, leaving head coach John Herdman reassured they can handle the challenge ahead.
W5 Investigates | 'We were just children': Canadian gymnasts speak out against culture of abuse in their sport
CTV W5 examines the toxic culture of Canadian gymnastics, and speaks with former gymnasts who are part of a growing number of voices denouncing the treatment of gymnasts by coaches, trainers and administrators.
W5 EXCLUSIVE | Canadian airline crew and passengers, detained in Dominican Republic since spring, now granted freedom
Twelve Canadians -- five crew members and seven passengers of a Pivot air flight -- who have been detained in the Dominican Republic since last spring, learned Friday that they are going home.
W5 Investigates | Secretly recorded footage exposes conditions at Ontario's roadside zoos
In the summer of 2022, advocacy group Animal Justice secretly documented conditions at so-called "roadside zoos" across Ontario. CTV W5 investigates what happens at facilities with little oversight and regulation.
W5 | Remembering the secret Black military unit that had to fight to serve Canada
Sandie Rinaldo tells the story of the largest Black military unit in Canadian history, whose members had to fight to serve for Canada in the First World War as they faced rampant racism at home.
W5 INVESTIGATES | Mother claims non-speaking daughter was secluded, forcibly confined at N.B. school without her consent
CTV W5 investigates claims by parents who say seclusion and restraints are being used in schools on their children with disabilities, without their permission or knowledge.
'I want them to see that I never gave up': How Sheldon Guy kept coaching basketball after losing his vision
High school basketball coach Sheldon Guy lost his vision – days later, he returned to coaching. CTV W5 reveals his emotional journey and the inspirational message he has for the players on his team.
W5 investigates | 'I fear for the world': Wrongfully-convicted Newfoundland man speaks out against his mother's killer
Saturday at 7pm on CTV: W5 investigates the story behind a man falsely accused for his mother’s death in the tight-knit community of St. John’s, Newfoundland. Avery Haines discloses missed clues, mistakes and the identity of the real killer.
W5 INVESTIGATES | The Death Debate: why some welcome Canada's move to assisted dying for mental illness and others fear it
Some experts warn Canada is about to become the most liberal country in the world in allowing medical assistance in dying (MAiD) for people with mental disorders.
2-year-old Ontario boy with RSV almost taken to U.S. hospital
A two-year-old Ontario boy with RSV was almost transferred to a hospital south of the border in the midst of a provincial shortage of pediatric intensive care beds.
Ontario tells schools to make plans for remote learning next week if education workers strike: memo
Ontario’s Ministry of Education is asking school boards to pivot to remote learning next week if education workers strike on Monday, according to a memo obtained by CTV News Toronto.
'No lettuce in our sandwiches': Popular Toronto bakery copes with shortage of pricey leafy greens
“Attention: Due to a shortage of lettuce. There is no lettuce in our sandwiches today.”
Cop delivers traffic ticket to driver's home hours after confrontation, Ottawa man says
An Ottawa man says hours after a confrontation with an off-duty police officer on the roads, officers showed up at his home with two tickets.
-
Christmas tree prices up $5-$10 in eastern Ontario this holiday season
The Canadian Christmas Tree Association says tree prices are up 10 per cent on average compared to last year.
BREAKING | Verdict reached in Penetanguishene man's murder trial
Following more than four weeks of court proceedings, the jury reached its decision Thursday afternoon, just one day after closing submissions wrapped up.
Muskoka hospital worker lived in tent with no housing available
Andries Huygens has relied on short-term rentals and camping since moving to Bracebridge to start a new job at the hospital this summer.
Boards have no choice 'but to close schools' if strike happens Monday
School boards across Simcoe County and Muskoka say they have no choice but to close schools if a strike happens.
Police say firearm brandished during fight involving 20 youths in Kitchener
Young people in Kitchener’s Forest Heights neighbourhood say they’re not surprised to hear a gun was allegedly pulled during a fight in the area.
D2L cuts 5 per cent of workforce
Kitchener-based education tech company D2L has laid off around 5 per cent of its workforce – including 16 employees in Kitchener, Waterloo and Cambridge.
St. Mary's Hospital cancels some elective surgeries, limits ER visitors
St. Mary's General Hospital in Kitchener says it is canceling some elective surgeries this week, due in part to a high number of admissions to the emergency department.
Council vote that dropped non-binary applicant exposes equity gaps in appointment process
A political push for greater gender balance on the library board seemingly backfired against one nominee.
Mental health much worse in rural Ontario since COVID pandemic, research shows
No one enjoyed being a part of the COVID-19 pandemic, but new research shows it hit people hard in Huron and Perth County.
Most London-area schools to close Monday should strike commence
The Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) announced Thursday its schools will close to in-class learning should education workers strike on Monday.
Children's medicine shortage seeping over into United States border city
Canadian parents scrambling to find children’s liquid Tylenol and Advil are looking across the border to fill the need amid a severe shortage at Canadian pharmacies.
‘We’re expecting a lot more because of inflation’: Call for help as giving season ramps up
Leona MacIntyre, president of the Rotary Club of Windsor 1918 made the first donation of the season as the Salvation Army Christmas Kettle campaign kicked off Thursday.
'We're booked up every day, all day': Motorists urged to winterize vehicles
As flurries fly across southern Ontario, drivers are being reminded to plan ahead and get their vehicles ready for winter weather on the roads.
Quebec restaurants asking province to let them charge people for no-shows
Frustrated by no-shows, restaurants in Quebeec are calling on the provincial government to give them the power to charge people for not honouring their dinner reservations.
Quebec man accused of murdering his two children deemed fit to stand trial
A Quebec father accused of killing his two children last month in the family home north of Montreal has been deemed fit to stand trial.
Quebec ombudsperson denounces political favouritism in education ministry
A flagrant case of political favouritism within the Ministry of Education was documented and denounced by the Québec ombudsperson on Thursday.
Desmond inquiry: N.S. judge says his final report won't be released until next year
The Nova Scotia judge leading an inquiry into the death of a former soldier who killed his family and himself in 2017 says a final report will be released sometime next year.
Nova Scotia NDP calling for free high-dose flu shots for seniors
Nova Scotia will not be making a high-dose influenza vaccine free to residents 65 and over, despite recommendations from the National Advisory Committee on Immunization that the shot be used for seniors when it is available.
Nova Scotia children's hospital sees historically high patient numbers
The head of pediatrics at the largest children's hospital in Atlantic Canada says Nova Scotia is seeing extremely high numbers of children sick with respiratory illnesses.
Manitoba considers move to permanent daylight time, but there are conditions
The Manitoba government is planning to do away with seasonal time changes and move to permanent daylight time, but only if the United States leads the way and the idea gets public support.
-
Manitoba bill would help ensure birth certificates reflect Indigenous names
The Manitoba government is moving to ensure birth certificates can better represent the names of Indigenous people and those of other cultures.
Alberta announces health-care reform: AHS board fired, administrator appointed
Premier Danielle Smith says Dr. John Cowell will once again serve as the official administrator of Alberta Health Services, replacing the existing part-time board of directors.
Calgary contractor who took $30K from customers faces charges
Calgary police say a local contractor faces charges after customers paid him $30,000 for work that was never completed.
Economy vs. Environment: Some question Alberta delegation's motivation at COP27
There are still questions about how emissions targets will impact Alberta as a provincial delegation returns from the world's largest climate change summit.
Alberta reports 6 influenza deaths; cases increase by 134 per cent in one-week
Six Albertans have died from influenza, marking the first recorded deaths from the flu this season, according to the latest data update from health officials.
Woman charged with assault for biting City Centre Mall security guard: EPS
A 23-year-old woman who was taken to hospital following a bloody arrest in City Centre Mall last week is now facing an assault charge.
Number with COVID-19 in B.C. hospitals rises as other illnesses draw focus
The number of test-positive COVID-19 patients in B.C. hospitals rose back over 300 this week for the first time in about a month.
Bus driver charged with impairment while 35 passengers were onboard Whistler to Vancouver route
A B.C. bus driver has been charged with impairment after reportedly driving a commercial bus erratically from Whistler to Vancouver over the summer.
WATCH LIVE | National security officials wanted CSIS threshold for Emergencies Act 'reconsidered'
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's national security adviser and other senior officials felt the Canadian Security Intelligence Service's threshold to determine a national threat under the Emergencies Act "should be reconsidered," a public inquiry has learned.
Canada aims for respect in talks with China even as relations difficult: Ng
International Trade Minister Mary Ng says Canada will maintain a respectful dialogue with China even as she warns that Canada's biggest trading partner in Asia has changed.
Shortage of isotope used in medical scans is affecting Canadian hospitals
Relief for hospitals using a medical isotope used in scanning for cancers should be coming soon, one expert says, as many diagnostic procedures continue to be rescheduled due to shortages across Canada.
-
Canada's transport minister says the federal government strongly encourages people to wear masks on planes and trains as regions across the country report increasing pressure on the health-care system, but he stopped short of making it a requirement.
Do you use these passwords? So do millions of others, according to a top 200 list
Do you use one of the most common 200 passwords? A recently released study reveals the most popular choices, and warns hackers won't have a hard time getting into your account with these passwords.
Feds, tech fall short on watching extremists, U.S. Senate says
The FBI and the Department of Homeland Security are failing to adequately monitor domestic extremists, according to a new U.S. Senate report that also faulted social media platforms for encouraging the spread of violent and antigovernment content.
Prosecutors search home of Americans charged with smuggling relics in Guatemala
Prosecutors in Guatemala said Thursday they have found more possible pre-Hispanic artifacts during a search of the home of an American couple facing charges of smuggling historical relics.
Prosecution rests case at Harvey Weinstein sex assault trial
Prosecutors in Los Angeles rested their case Thursday in the trial of Harvey Weinstein, who they allege raped two women and sexually assaulted two others.
Ticketmaster cancels public sale for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour due to overwhelming demand
Ticketmaster said on Thursday that 'due to extraordinarily high demands on ticketing systems and insufficient remaining ticket inventory to meet that demand,' tomorrow's public ticket sales for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour has been cancelled.
Lily-Rose Depp explains her silence on Johnny Depp's drama
Lily-Rose Depp, the 23-year-old daughter of actor Johnny Depp and singer Vanessa Paradis, is sharing why she didn't publicly speak out during her father's high profile trial with his ex-wife, Amber Heard.
How Canada's inflation compares with other G20 nations
World leaders of the G20 concluded a summit in Indonesia at a time when nearly all member nations are battling high inflation. While Canada's has flattened, a CTVNews.ca analysis looks at how we compare with other nations, some of which continue to experience skyrocketing inflation.
Canada electric-vehicle sales falling behind rest of the world
Electric-vehicle sales in Canada grew by more than one third in the first half of this year but they are not keeping pace with the rest of the world.
-
A woman from a First Nation in northern Ontario has made national pageant history as the first Indigenous winner of Miss World Canada 2022.
-
If you’re tired of living in big and crowded cities and want to move to a new place, a new list might help you decide where to go.
Bayern superstar Sadio Mané will miss World Cup for Senegal after leg surgery
Senegal confirms forward Sadio Mané will miss World Cup because of leg injury.
Blue Bombers quarterback says he's ready to play in Grey Cup despite ankle injury
Winnipeg Blue Bombers quarterback Zach Collaros intends to play in Sunday's Grey Cup game against the Toronto Argonauts despite an injured ankle.
NFL shifts Bills home game vs Browns to Detroit due to storm
Players and fans have their eyes on the forecast, as Sunday's game between the Buffalo Bills and Cleveland Browns at Orchard Park, N.Y. could be impacted by an offence-stopping lake-effect snowstorm expected to blanket the area later this week.
Canada electric-vehicle sales falling behind rest of the world
Electric-vehicle sales in Canada grew by more than one third in the first half of this year but they are not keeping pace with the rest of the world.
Ram heavy-duty diesel pickups recalled for engine fire risk
Stellantis is recalling nearly 250,000 heavy duty diesel Ram pickup trucks in the U.S. because transmission fluid can leak and cause engine fires.
Climate Changed: Limited transportation infrastructure facing threats in the North
Across the North, already underdeveloped transportation networks needed for access to resources, medical care and travel face increasing threats due to climate warming happening nearly three times faster than the global average.