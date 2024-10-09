Canada

    What's open and closed this Thanksgiving in Canada

    A Thanksgiving turkey dinner is shown in Toronto on Sept. 25, 2012. (Nathan Denette / The Canadian Press) A Thanksgiving turkey dinner is shown in Toronto on Sept. 25, 2012. (Nathan Denette / The Canadian Press)
    Thanksgiving Day, a federal statutory holiday in Canada, is usually celebrated on the second Monday of October. This year it falls on Monday, Oct. 14.

    Many offices, stores and businesses will be closed to mark the holiday.

    Here's what to know about what is open this Monday:

    Transit

    Public transit holiday schedules may vary, so it's best to check your local transit operator about their holiday hours.

    GO Transit for the Greater Golden Horseshoe region will be operating on a Saturday schedule during Thanksgiving Monday, which means fewer buses and trains for commuters.

    Schools

    Policies may vary so it's best to check whether your local school will be closed. In Ontario and Prince Edward Island, public schools won't have classes on Thanksgiving Day, for instance.

    Banks

    The following major banks will be closed on Thanksgiving Day:

    · Royal Bank of Canada
    · BMO
    · TD Bank
    · CIBC
    · Scotiabank
    · National Bank

    Contact your banking institution to check about closures of branches and other services such as ATMs, as well as online and telephone banking.

    Postal services

    Canada Post won't be collecting or delivering mail on Thanksgiving Day. Purolator and FedEx will be closed.

    Be sure to check as some private mail services may be open.

    Government offices

    Government offices will be closed because of the national holiday. It's best to check in some cases as certain municipal facilities or services may be open.

    Private businesses

    Be sure to check if you want to find out if private businesses, including grocery and retail stores, shopping malls, restaurants and other businesses, will remain open during the holiday. Some may operate on holiday hours depending on the location.

    Liquor stores

    Some liquor stores may be closed for the holiday. For example, Ontario's Beer Store and LCBO won’t be operating.

    U.S. closures

    For those thinking about making a trip south of the border, it's a long weekend as well in the United States to mark Columbus Day. Some businesses may be closed for the holiday, which is on Monday. Because of holidays in both countries, anyone crossing the border should plan for delays.

